Cache County Council Member David Erickson expressed concern regarding the Space Advocacy Committee during the regular council meeting on Aug. 23.
“It was just chuck full of bureaucrats,” Erickson said, describing how the committee began.
He expressed disappointment that the council didn’t have more influence or input on the group’s formation.
“We’d have probably looked at that and says, ‘Holy crow, where’s all the landowners? Where’s all the farmers?’”
Erickson later told The Herald Journal that he felt the council’s decision to place the Open Space Conservation bond on November’s ballot has been publicly misinterpreted as the council being in favor of the bond.
“I think that what’s been skewed is in the reporting,” Erickson said, explaining the council allowed for the bond to be placed on November’s ballot. “It’s being reported that we passed it.”
Though they decided to let Cache County voters to decide whether or not they would like an open-space preservation bond, the county council never endorsed the bond itself.
Erickson talked about aspects of the committees’ early actions he thought could have been better executed.
“To me, I say well you first go to the highest stake holders and talk to them about things,” Erickson said, to gauge their level of support. “Then, I think from there, you bring in some other influence.”
Erickson expressed concern the Open Space Advocacy Committee’s support did not come from those who owned and are concerned with the agricultural use of land, saying it heavily included things like trails, waterways and recreation.
“I was worried about all of these outside influences,” Erickson said. “Yes, they have good sources for money to pool … but every one of those has specific ties.”
Steve Daniels, a retired Utah State University professor and former USU Extension Community Development Specialist heavily involved in OSAC described the group as a “grassroots organization.”
“I’m not entirely sure what he means by that,” Daniels said, referring to Erickson’s statement about the committee being full of bureaucrats. “If he means that there is involvement by, say, county paid professional staff, as soon as the bond measure got passed they all completely stopped participating because that would violate regulations and law.”
Daniels said county employees were involved to help the group with details such as an appropriate bond estimate before the council voted to add the issue to the ballot.
Daniels also mentioned a few private landowners who are very involved with the OSAC, namely Joe Furhriman and Mark Thompson. Furhriman was quoted in a 2018 article as saying, “We need to protect all the farmland we can.”
Those are not the only examples of OSAC’s agriculturally minded supporters that Daniels gave.
“Just about the time that this meeting was occurring,” Daniels said, “Farm Bureau came on as a formal supporter of the proposition and that’s probably news that had not made it to Council Member Erickson at the time.”
Daniels also spoke on the committee’s efforts to not be seen as an official county entity.
“We are independent of the county council just as we are independent of the county executive,” Daniels said. “We respect and communicate with both components of county government, but we are independent of both as well.”
Though Daniels said Erickson himself has attended a few OSAC meetings, Erickson maintains concerns about OSAC with his belief there should have been more input from those who work with the land to provide crops in the beginning of the initiative.
“I think that we probably have the highest stake in it,” said Erickson, a farmer himself, “but maybe we don’t have the big money to make it look flowery and elegant.”
Despite any disagreements he may have with the open space bond, Erickson said he still doesn’t consider it a bad plan.
“I think it’s still a good idea,” Erickson said. “I would have organized it very different.”
Daniels expressed his appreciation for the council.
“We feel we have a good relationship with the county council,” he said. “We appreciate their efforts in the work that they do for their fellow citizens.”
“The people on that committee,” Erickson said, “they’re good people.”