Discussion about mailing voters information regarding the upcoming vote on the council-approved open-space bond grew heated during Tuesday’s Cache County Council meeting.
“To be among friends, how good it feels,” County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield said when he approached the council. Earlier discussion in the meeting had led to small disputes between the council and other county officials.
Bradfield presented two options the council could take to meet legal requirements by sending out information about the open-space bond — he said the county could either send information packets about the issue to voters, or they could send a postcard that would allow voters to choose whether they wanted to receive the information packet.
“We cannot move forward with this, because there’s no funding in the election budget for it, and we have no wiggle room at all,” Bradfield said. “This is a requirement for the bond that council passed.”
When council members David Erickson and Paul Borup asked whether or not the county could combine the voter information about the open-space bond with other mail-outs they needed to send, Bradfield strongly advised against it. Ultimately, however, he said it was the council's decision.
“Voters already have a big packet of information in front of them,” Bradfield said, explaining how combining information on multiple voting issues could lead to confusion.
After Borup confirmed with fellow council members that they did not receive notification of the request before the day of the meeting, he said he needed more time to consider a course of action.
“We don’t have more time, Paul,” Bradfield said. When Borup began stating his concerns, Bradfield added, “Why do you seem so hostile towards my office?”
When Borup asked if there wasn’t already funding allocated to send out voter information, Bradfield said the allocated funding is for sending ballots and paid return envelopes. Borup explored the option of sending the voting information with the ballot, but County Attorney John Luthy said he wasn’t sure including the information with the ballot is legal.
“I just advise against it,” Bradfield said. “I just say think of the voter first and what is best for the voters of Cache County and the information that they need to make a decision.”
Neither Bradfield nor Luthy were sure if any other ballot issues will legally require the county to send out voter information.
“There ought to be just one voter information packet,” Council Member Nolan Gunnell said.
Luthy told The Herald Journal he is still researching to see if any other ballot issues require voter information packets to be mailed out. After several questions on Tuesday evening, however, Bradfield said the county would send out a notification of the RAPZ tax issue. The result of Luthy’s findings of whether that is legally required will likely determine if a RAPZ tax information packet is delivered.
Borup questioned one of the options Bradfield had presented.
“Let me clarify something really quick.” Borup said. “We could send everybody the information about this along with the RAPZ tax information, or we could spend $50,000 or $54,000 to send everybody a post card to ask if they want that information rather than just sending it to them.”
“I appreciate how passionate you are about elections, Paul,” Bradfield responded.
“No, I’m passionate about spending 54 grand,” Borup answered.
Eventually, Bradfield told the council to take two weeks and think about the options.
“This isn’t something that we’re trying to say we want you to do,” Bradfield said. “This is just something that state law requires my office to send out and we just need guidance from the council.”
When Council Chair Barbara Tidwell asked Bradfield if there was a specific day by when the decision had to be made, he said sooner would be better. After she asked for a specific date, he said he would check and inform the council.
Borup chuckled at the exchange; Bradfield again asked Borup about being "hostile."
“What’s the date, Jess?” Borup said. “Barbara asked you a simple question, and I’m just laughing at you.”
After some back-and-forth, Tidwell interrupted and ended the exchange.
Several council members said if legal, it would be best to send out all required voter information packets together rather than spend money on each of them separately. Luthy said he would research whether information packets can be sent together.
“Personally, I always get frustrated when we waste money, and so I’ll always get a little bit annoyed when I believe we’re spending money ineffectively,” Borup later told The Herald Journal. “I didn’t have a lot of chance to review the request from the clerk’s office before the meeting, but from what I can see it appeared to be an unnecessary expenditure of over $50,000.”
Bradfield told The Herald Journal that his office finalized expenditure estimates shortly before Tuesday's meeting began. He also expressed concern at the tense relationships within county government.
“I have received a number of staff complaints about hostile treatment from specific council members,” Bradfield said in a written statement. “Many of the councilmembers are professional behind closed doors. But some of the councilmembers will not meet with certain offices and treat them very poorly in public meetings."
Bradfield said "real or perceived" issues that could be "easily and professionally resolved with a phone call or email are used to create unnecessary public hostilities.”
Bradfield also pointed to signs of hostility early in the meeting, saying the recorded video makes it clear that Borup mouths “shut up” to him in between the eight- and nine-minute mark.
“That’s unacceptable, and we need to treat each other better as elected officials,” Bradfield said.