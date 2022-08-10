hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Discussion about mailing voters information regarding the upcoming vote on the council-approved open-space bond grew heated during Tuesday’s Cache County Council meeting.

“To be among friends, how good it feels,” County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield said when he approached the council. Earlier discussion in the meeting had led to small disputes between the council and other county officials.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you