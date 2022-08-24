On Tuesday, during their regular meeting, the Cache County Council voted to send out voter information on the RAPZ tax renewal and open-space bond in one mailout rather than sending multiple voter information notices to each voter.
Both the RAPZ tax renewal and open-space bond will appear on November’s ballot.
RAPZ stands for recreation, arts, parks, and zoos. According to the county website, the tax is one tenth of 1% of sales tax. The funds go toward public recreation and facilities as well as the operating costs of certain nonprofit establishments.
The open-space bond is an initiative to collect a small amount from valley residents in property taxes that will go towards open-space conservation. A July 27 press release from Cache County said the bond will cost each valley property-tax payer about $25 annually.
While the council has already voted to put both issues in voters’ hands by placing them on November’s ballot, tension rose on Aug. 9 when County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield approached the council and discussed a few options on how the county can send out required voter mail-outs regarding the open-space bond and RAPZ tax renewal to voters.
During the meeting, Bradfield recommended sending information on the two issues separately and said he did not have the budgetary ability to mail the notifications out without funding beyond what was in his budget.
Through the tense interaction it was determined that County Attorney John Luthy would check the legality of sending the information in one mail-out, and Bradfield would find a definite timeline for the council.
Though Bradfield was absent during Tuesday’s meeting, he mailed a letter containing different options to council members on August 18. The letter said the prices presented were guaranteed until September 10 and requested the council make their decision August 23.
“I wish the clerk was here,” Borup said Tuesday. He said that on August 9, Bradfield took four different occasions to “express adamantly” that the voter information on the RAPZ renewal and open-space boned should be sent separately.
Borup explained he looked into what the states of Utah, California, Colorado, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida and Kentucky do in their respective voter information packets, and said he found each of them sends information about all the issues in a single packet.
“I’m trying to understand why he was so adamant that we should send these separately,” Borup said. “I cannot find any examples where they’ve been sent out separately and governmental entity has incurred those extra costs.”
Though Borup listed the several examples of how states have handled similar situations, neither the council nor Bradfield have mentioned a precedent of what has been done before by Cache County or any other Utah county municipalities when two ballot issues both require mailouts. The Herald Journal contacted the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office, but a spokesperson couldn’t recall the last time they even had to send a mailout to voters.
The council ultimately decided to let Bradfield decide between two options, both of which include sending the required voter information on both issues in the same mail-out and are predicted by Bradfield to cost the same — $17,600.