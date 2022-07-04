Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell gave a presentation to the County Council during their meeting on June 28 to explain the rapidly rising trends of property values in the valley and respond to complaints written by valley residents.
After describing the present as “unprecedented times,” Howell said property values in the valley have historically ebbed and flowed without significant differentiation from a gradually increasing pattern.
The assessor then explained the market’s variation from this precedent last year.
According to Howell, the COVID-19 pandemic has helped move tax burdens from commercial properties to residential. While home prices boomed through quarantines, lockdowns, and stay-home policies, Howell said many businesses came to a general stand still. In practicality, this means many businesses paid less in taxes while homeowners could have seen an increase.
“When I tell them, ‘Well, the rate drops,’ that’s like, ‘you’re lying to me, my taxes went up,’” Howell said, demonstrating a hypothetical conversation with a homeowner. “Then I have to show them businesses who saw a $25,000 decrease last year in taxes. It’s a real thing.”
As part of her report, Howell shared statistics from a recent KSL article she distributed to council members. According to the information she referenced from the story, median prices of single-family homes rose 35% last year in Utah County. Salt Lake County saw a 29% bump. Both counties saw increases within the vicinity of 10% in the years leading up to their spikes. Curious about the increase in Cache Valley, Howell had some numbers crunched and found Cache County’s residential property median increase was 32%.
After addressing these statistics, Howell talked about several contentions from what she deemed a “newsletter” put together by a local city she left anonymous.
The city expressed frustration at annual tax hikes when they believed the county was only scheduled to conduct “property tax assessments/appraisals,” according to Howell.
Howell said the city’s issue was construed from misunderstood information.
“I value properties every year, that’s why they saw increases every year,” Howell said.
Earlier in the meeting, she specified state law requires assessors value all property annually. Every five years, a review of property characteristics is completed for properties. Residences are physically inspected for improvements during these examinations.
Howell made it clear that tax rates are a legislative function and are not set by assessors.
The newsletter, according to Howell, also stated Cache County is bound by state law to appraise home values within 5% of the market value of the home.
“Nowhere does it say 5%,” Howell said, referring to state law. “We have to appraise at market value.”
Howell said the letter characterized the county as “reluctant” to decrease the appraisal amount of a property value.
“Are you reluctant? You folks are the ones who lower them,” Howell said to the council. “I wouldn’t say we’re reluctant, I would say we’re trying to arrive at fair market value.”
Howell said the appraised value of a property does not change with an owner’s ability to pay taxes.
“In today’s market, there’s big jumps,” Howell said. “I didn’t make the market, and I’m not buying all the houses and selling them all.”