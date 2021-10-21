The County Council is currently examining the option of separating the county clerk and auditor’s office following last week’s meeting.
Councilwoman and Cochair Gina Worthen said a council member asked for the topic to be placed on the agenda so the matter could be discussed. The council is seeking feedback and reports from county departments including finance, the audit committee and county attorney.
The auditor and county clerk offices combined in 2013 for finance reasons. At the time, County Executive Lynn Lemon said the combination of the clerk and auditor’s office had a “projected county savings of $67,995.” He also added that combining duties would decrease costs over all.
Worthen raised the question if the combination is actually saving money since it is still the “same amount of work.”
"I do think it is worth getting some concrete numbers,” Worthen said during the council meeting. “I’m not convinced that we’re saving any money and I’d like to see some numbers to convince me otherwise.”
Council Members Gordon Zilles and Karl Ward were not in support of the separation.
“I honestly don’t see anything that would be gained by doing this,” Ward said.
Zilles echoed Ward’s thoughts: “It’s been much better combined than when they were separated.”
Worthen also had concerns about the compatibility between the two offices.
“Is there a conflict of interest between having the person who is keeping the records also auditing everything?” She asked. “That’s a concern that I’ve had for a long time.”
Current County Clerk and Auditor Jess Bradfield believes splitting the office would only cause more issues. He said he was not informed of the addition to the agenda until the time the general public was notified.
“As someone who believes in limited government, splitting the Clerk/Auditor’s office would expand bureaucracy and may increase taxes to cover the costs of an additional elected official’s salary, benefits, staff and a new office area,” he stated. “Our office is proud that for the first time on record, the county has made its internal audits publicly available for increased transparency.
“On our website, residents can now see how money is spent and the ways in which a county office may increase efficiency and performance. The goal of the Clerk/Auditor’s office will always be to increase public value and protect public funds.”
The discussion has been tabled to gather more information. If the council agrees to separate the offices, an ordinance will need to be approved and passed before February 2022.