A controversy over the Cache County Council’s access to the county's accounting system boiled over Tuesday night in the council’s regular bimonthly meeting, resulting in one member suddenly leaving the room out of frustration.
It was eventually decided to grant the council access, so they can now see budget changes in real time.
The issue came up during a discussion over a resolution to amend the 2022 Cache County budget. County Executive David Zook told the council that County Clerk Jess Bradfield needed additional funds for the building being used for the tally of votes and the storage of election equipment. After several council members expressed confusion and concern as to why more funds were needed, Council Vice-chair Paul Borup said the situation illustrated why the council should have access to the accounting system.
“This is a perfect example of why I’ve been asking for us to get access to the Caselle system,” Borup said, referencing the accounting software. “We could all be sitting here right now, pull it right up, and know today.”
Borup then quoted a section of state code allowing the council to receive “statements of operations or reports on financial conditions.”
“We should be able to see that information, rather than waiting five days for any of our requests to be responded to,” Borup said. “Each request that I’ve made to the finance department has been intercepted by the chief deputy executive, and five days goes by before I’m responded to.”
Borup questioned Zook on the matter, calling the executive’s transparency into question.
“Executive Zook, you’ve said you’re transparent and you’re an open book,” Borup said. “Why do we not have access to that system?”
Zook said he'd been waiting for a legal opinion from County Attorney John Luthy on the issue but went on to suggest access to the system by council members could be used against the executive branch.
“I’ll tell you that that’s my concern is that the reason for being interested in this information is in order, is to find information that could be used to make accusations, that could be used as a political weapon against staff or elected officials.” Zook said.
After Borup asked when such a thing had happened, Zook asked the council for a commitment that such behavior would not take place.
Council Member Gina Worthen said the state auditor, when discussing S.B. 162 — a piece of legislation regarding governing bodies' involvement in budgetary processes — indicated councils should have access. It was signed into law March 23.
“This is not anything about trying to get somebody in trouble. This is about having a check and balance as eyes of the public,” Worthen said. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”
Worthen said the issue made it look like Zook was trying to hide something, and the pledge he wanted from the council was "unrealistic."
Zook asked if that meant the council would not agree to his proposal.
“If we look at how the money is being spent, and we have concerns, and we bring those to the surface, that’s not political,” Borup said. “That’s us being fiduciary stewards."
As the discussion continued, Zook questioned why the council wouldn’t commit to being "professional" with the information. Borup and Worthen said they believed they have access to the information by law and shouldn’t need Zook’s permission.
“You need to stop trying to control us,” Worthen said to Zook.
Worthen then stood up and left the meeting.
“I’m sorry, I’m getting really upset at this B.S. that we always get from you. I have to walk away," Worthen said.
Council Member Gordon Zilles asked Luthy for "the solution" to the issue.
“All of that information, the council is entitled to,” Luthy said. “There is nowhere that I have found yet in the code that suggests that the law demands real-time access. That’s not a statement by the attorney’s office on whether that’s a good thing or not.”
Zilles asked County Finance Director Cameron Jensen if there was a way the council could obtain the information without the current waiting periods.
Jensen explained real-time access could allow people to stumble on items that are miscoded.
After Zilles asked about how they could access information more quickly, Zook reiterated his concerns.
“I will give it to you right now if I just have a commitment from the council that if you see your colleagues abusing the information, that you will police them,” Zook said.
“We’re not going to be mean to anybody,” Zilles said. “I have no intentions of being hard on Cameron or Executive Zook.”
Zilles said it's constituents who choose whether elected officials keep their jobs.
“We’re all protected by the laws of the election,” Zilles said. “I don’t know if anything more needs to be said — we don’t need to guarantee anybody anything.”
Luthy said the spirit of code S.B. 162 would lean towards the council having access to the budget system.
“What are you really worried about?” Borup asked Zook. “People making false accusations against you in a public forum?”
“You do it all the time,” Zook said in response.
Council Chair Barbara Tidwell also took issue with Zook's condition for council budget access, saying, “I don’t think I need to agree to anything that I have a right to have anyway."
Council Member David Erickson expressed his thoughts on the current process through which council members receive budgetary information.
“To sit there and say, ‘you know what, I’m not going to let you see it except you request just certain things,' or whatever it may be, that is not being honest to the people.” Erickson said. “That is just wrong.”
Revisiting his proposed commitment, Zook asked why the council was "afraid to take a stand against abusive behavior?"
“The only person on this whole thing that’s been abusive to another elected official in public is you," Borup said. "You lied about me multiple times.”
The remark was apparently in reference to a confrontation the two men had after a council meeting earlier this year, which resulted in Zook notifying police.
Chief Deputy Executive Dirk Anderson weighed in on the budget-access issue stating "good fences make good neighbors."
Anderson said he believed in transparency and Zook had offered several times to field any questions from the council.
“We do have separate branches of government,” Anderson said. “To me, it’s an unfair measure of transparency for a member of the legislative branch to walk into an executive branch office with or without a department director being there and asking for financial information on the spot.”
Anderson said not allowing immediate access to financial information is not a lack of transparency towards the council.
Explaining why answers to the council’s requests for information generally come from him instead of Zook, he said Zook has let him act as a link between the executive and the council.
“We expect to provide those answers,” Anderson said. “I’m not sure the direct access is going to be used that much or that it’s really going to be that helpful to you.”
After Anderson voiced concern that council members who don’t understand budgetary journal entries could make an issue out of something without being fully informed, Council Member Nolan Gunnell said such a mistake would reflect badly on the council member, not the executive branch. Gunnell and Zilles also said council members could ask the finance department about suspected errors before raising alarm.
Borup said the software company could train council members on how to use it. He also said access to the system would save the council time.
“I have zero staff support,” Borup said. “Having access to that could save all of us oodles of time.”
Borup also spoke to the consequences council members would face if they publicly expressed concerns about budgetary information that turned out not to be problematic.
“If I see something that’s a little squirrely, and I go running outside and just talk to the press about it and make a big deal, then I end up with egg on my face and I look like a moron,” Borup said, “or I can act like a grown-up adult and do the job and get the information I need.”
After Borup said he was concerned he wouldn’t get accurate information through the request process, the conversation turned back to the resolution that began the debate.
Eventually, Zook made a decision regarding access to the budget system.
“I had hoped to get a commitment,” Zook said. “Seeing that the council’s not willing to do that and how important it is for the council to have the real-time access, I’m willing to grant that to the council and I just would hope that you would police each other if you see anyone being abusive.”
Erickson said he took issue with Zook's proposed commitment.
“Every one of us has taken the oath of office,” Erickson said. “To even be asked that really bothers me.”
Zook told The Herald Journal he initially thought to grant Borup access to the system after he requested it.
“However, I had concerns that his primary motive for wanting access might be to scour the thousands of transactions in the system to find a misstep somewhere that could be used as a political weapon,” Zook said, explaining he believed Borup is often searching for such information. “He carries around binders full of what he purports to be evidence of shenanigans. And he lobbied to spend $40,000 on a second outside auditor to investigate things he disagrees with.”
Zook said he granted the council access to the system as an olive branch. He said disagreements such as these are distracting the county government from handling more serious problems.
Worthen said she believes the conflict on Tuesday is only the latest installation in a series of disagreements that are more than small differences in opinion. She said she left the meeting because she did not want to break decorum.
“We want to know where the money is going,” Worthen told The Herald Journal. “Don’t you? Why is it so hard?”
Borup told The Herald Journal he "appreciated the open-ended discussion and the commitment to transparency.”
“That’s what I’ve been concerned about all along, is to make sure that everyone understands where the dollars are being spent and that we can make good decisions based on good and timely information,” Borup said.