Tuesday evening, Cache County Council Members voted in favor of an amendment making it so A10 zones can count the land given to public rights-of-way as part of their total developable acreage.
A10 zones allow one house to be built per 10 acres.
The council discussion began during an earlier meeting on Jan. 24, prompted by the Denali South Rezone Request.
“My client has two 10-acre parcels in the A10 zone, and they’re exactly 10 acres,” said Seth Tait, an attorney representing the landowner requesting the rezone. “County code requires, as is understandable, that there’s a dedication for necessary roads. … When you dedicate that land, it’s about .1 acres per lot, so it drops the lots to 9.9 acres.”
He said the requirement causes “a rub.”
“It’s a fundamental constitutional right to control one’s property, and so when the government requires we give property to the government, it always stings a little bit,” he said. “My clients understand the county needs roads, they don’t have a problem dedicating the necessary acreage.”
The issue, he said, is land given for public rights-of-way is no longer counted in the landowner’s acreage.
“It’s salt in an open wound,” he said. “On a fundamental fairness issue, we felt the code should be amended so it’s not like a double taking.”
Tim Watkins, the planning manager for the county, told the council that the old code requirement not only constituted a roadblock in cases like Denali South, but it also reduced the amount of homes that could be built.
“The density really isn’t substantially different,” Watkins said. “But the impact on property owners is.”
Council members questioned how the change would apply to other zoning classifications within the county. Watkins said the planning commission suggested the change be applied to any development classification.
“The right-of-way would not be deducted from the density calculation,” he said.
Eliminating the acreage calculation necessitated amending county ordnance. This brought up concerns from the council that the change could allow for low-acreage subdivisions, resulting in resource and infrastructure requirements that the county couldn't support.
The council didn’t decide on the amendment in January, deciding to wait until their Feb. 14 meeting to make their decisions.
“I’m fine with A10 on this density because it has very little impact to the acreage,” Council Member Nolan Gunnell said Tuesday night. “But when we get to RU2s and RU5s, not only do we impact the density, but we also impact the adjacent communities who are going to have to deal with that subdivision if it’s in their annexation.”
During the course of the meeting, the amendment was altered to ensure the change would only apply to A10 zones. The altered amendment passed 6-1.
“I just have a gut feeling that I think there’s more to come,” Council Chair David Erickson said before the vote was taken. “But as far as that one right now, that would suffice.”
