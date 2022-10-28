After over a month of consideration, the Cache County Council voted to approve an 8% cost of living adjustment for all county elected officials other than themselves Tuesday evening.
The proposition was originally presented to the council by Human Resources Director Amy Adams during a workshop on Sept. 13. She said the county had lost 39 employees in 2022 up to that date, whereas only 38 left in 2021.
After several council members expressed concern about granting a raise in current market conditions, it was ultimately decided the decision would prevent the county from needing to train new staff members.
The council has been more hesitant in granting the raise to elected officials. Following the legal process of granting the increase, they held a public hearing on the proposal on Sept. 27. No members of the public spoke on the matter during that meeting, but a valley resident did give their thoughts during a different public hearing on Oct. 11.
“All of us are living with inflation,” Angela Martin said. “I don’t know anybody personally who’s got a raise this year either to counter that balance, and I would ask one thing of you guys and that is that you not give yourselves a raise either.”
Martin said her property taxes had substantially increased.
“That’s going to be hard, and I don’t think that it’s fair to nearly double our taxes on our property and then give yourselves a raise,” Martin said. “Anyone with a conscious — I hope — would feel the same.”
On Tuesday, council members discussed the possibility of granting the raises.
“I’ve given a lot of thought to this,” Council Member Nolan Gunnell said. “My initial thought is I would like to see our elected officials get a raise so that we’re competitive.”
He went on to say he was willing to personally forgo the proposed increase.
Early this year, many elected officials received a 7% raise. The executive/surveyor, clerk/auditor, recorder and treasurer were the only elected individuals who did not.
“When I look at our treasurer, our assessor, and those who are working, I think they need a raise,” Gunnell said. “When we start singling it out, it becomes very, very difficult.”
While he acknowledged the council’s ongoing issues with certain officials, he said they shouldn’t be a reason to withhold the raise.
“There are those that we have concerns with,” Gunnell said. “Please citizens, vote. And if you have something to say, get out and petition. Get out and write a letter to the editor and do those things because that’s the way you make your voice heard.”
Council members Gordon Zilles, Karl Ward and Barbara Tidwell agreed.
Council Member Gina Worthen was more hesitant. She expressed worry that the expenditure would be unfair to county taxpayers.
“I think there is an element of public service to what we do,” Worthen said. “The citizens who aren’t getting raises — they’re going to be the ones footing this bill, and I struggle with that.”
Council Member Paul Borup made a motion to strike the council’s raise from the considered resolution.
“I’ve never voted for myself a raise yet,” he said. “I don’t plan to do it on my way out the door, but I think the next council should get that.”
After the council unanimously voted not to take the raises, they discussed the remaining portions of the resolution.
“I’ve looked at those salaries on all the elected officials there, and gosh they’re pretty dang good,” Council Member David Erickson said. “All residents in Cache County are hurting, and I’m not a real big fan of raising all of the elected officials’ salaries.”
Gunnell restated his concern that the county may have difficulty finding qualified candidates for elected positions at the jobs’ current salaries.
Zilles motioned to retroactively grant the cost of living adjustments to the elected officials, other than council members, effective July 3 of this year.
The resolution passed 4-2 when Tidwell, Ward, Zilles, and Gunnell voted in favor, Erickson and Worthen voted in opposition, and Borup abstained from voting.
