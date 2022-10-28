COLA Elected Official Photo

Council members Gordon Zilles (left) and Nolan Gunnell during Tuesday's meeting.

 Brock Marchant/Herald Journal

After over a month of consideration, the Cache County Council voted to approve an 8% cost of living adjustment for all county elected officials other than themselves Tuesday evening.

The proposition was originally presented to the council by Human Resources Director Amy Adams during a workshop on Sept. 13. She said the county had lost 39 employees in 2022 up to that date, whereas only 38 left in 2021.


