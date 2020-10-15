For the first time in more than 20 years, Cache County is planning an update to its general plan.
According to Chris Harrild, the county’s planning manager, a lot of code and ordinance updates will be simpler once a new plan is formed.
“A lot of the questions we’re hearing are about the broader scope,” he said. “The problem is we’re asking for direction. If we’re not digging into a long-term, general plan, we’re at a critical point where development comes in, and they’ll control what direction will happen.”
In order to form a plan that will last the next 20 years, the planning department has formed the Imagine Cache campaign and is encouraging residents to share “ideas and values to guide the development of a unified vision for Cache County,” according to a press release sent on Thursday.
Residents can share their thoughts and vision online or in person over the next month, or by texting (844)413-2013 or calling Tayler Jensen, the countywide planner, at (435)881-3483.
In-person meetings will be held (in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines) at the following dates and locations from 4-8 p.m.:
— Oct. 20 at the Historic Cache County Courthouse (179 Main Street, Logan, 84321).
— Oct. 21 at the Hyrum Civic Center (83 West Main Street, Hyrum, 84319).
More information on virtual participation is available at https://imaginecache.com/get-involved.