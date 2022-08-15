After a controversial conversation at last week’s Cache County Council meeting regarding voter information packets, Cache County Attorney John Luthy confirmed with The Herald Journal on Monday that information regarding RAPZ tax renewal will need to be sent out to voters.
This means the county is to send voters’ information on two of the issues that will appear on this year’s ballot — RAPZ tax renewal and the open-space bond.
When County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield approached the council to secure funding to send voters information on the open-space bond proposal, council members voiced several questions and concerns.
One of the initial questions was asked by Council Member Nolan Gunnell.
“Didn’t I read in an email or something that some of the people who were promoting this open space was looking at getting some money and doing this?” Gunnell asked.
Bradfield specified the law requires governing bodies pay for the distribution of voter information.
Council Member David Erickson asked if the information regarding the open-space proposal could be included in a packet compiled of information on all November ballot issues requiring county-distributed voter information.
“Typically, you don’t want to put a bunch of things together,” Bradfield said. “It tends to confuse voters.”
Several council members expressed desires to send all ballot issue information in one mailing rather than paying for postage for each one individually.
“Why can’t it all be one thing?” Gunnell asked. “When they go to the booth, it’s all on one voting session, right?”
Luthy stated he believed the information could be sent at the same time.
When Gunnell asked Bradfield if there were any other issues requiring the county to send information to voters, he answered by saying they had already sent out a packet to see if there were voter addresses that were no longer correct and to notify them of the upcoming election.
Gunnell reworded his question to ask if there would be any other voter information sent between the meeting and the election.
“I can look at it,” Bradfield said.
“You don’t know if we’re sending a voter information packet on the RAPZ tax?” Borup asked. “Yes or no?”
Bradfield ultimately said a packet would be sent and, following further discussion, it was determined that Luthy would determine if the county is legally obligated to send voters information regarding the RAPZ tax.
“Although we now know that a RAPZ tax reauthorization necessitates similar noticing requirements to bond questions, the RAPZ issue was under final review,” Bradfield told The Herald Journal in written comments on Monday. “When the council issues a requirement, it is their legislative responsibility to ensure budget is appropriated. Ironically, on the day council passed the bond resolution, they also denied other voter information funding, which likely could have been reallocated to cover the costs of the bond voter information pamphlet.”
In a statement previously quoted in the Herald Journal on Aug. 10, Borup said, “I always get frustrated when we waste money, and so I’ll always get a little annoyed when I believe we’re spending money ineffectively.”