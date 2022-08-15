hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After a controversial conversation at last week’s Cache County Council meeting regarding voter information packets, Cache County Attorney John Luthy confirmed with The Herald Journal on Monday that information regarding RAPZ tax renewal will need to be sent out to voters.

This means the county is to send voters’ information on two of the issues that will appear on this year’s ballot — RAPZ tax renewal and the open-space bond.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you