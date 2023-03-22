Utah State Flag (copy)

Utah Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, unfurls the state's new flag during a Senate media availability on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Salt Lake City. 

 Rick Bowmer - staff, AP

After signing legislation that established a new Utah state flag on Tuesday, Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order related to how the new and old state flags will be displayed in the state.

The executive order indicates the current flag, referred to as the “historic state flag,” will be flown on top of the Utah State Capitol each day of the year. And when the new flag goes into effect in 2024, both flags will be flown on separate flagpoles each day on capitol grounds.


