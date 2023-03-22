After signing legislation that established a new Utah state flag on Tuesday, Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order related to how the new and old state flags will be displayed in the state.
The executive order indicates the current flag, referred to as the “historic state flag,” will be flown on top of the Utah State Capitol each day of the year. And when the new flag goes into effect in 2024, both flags will be flown on separate flagpoles each day on capitol grounds.
According to the order, agencies will fly the historic flag on state property on each legal holiday. Agencies will also “consider and adopt additional methods for maintaining the significance of the historic state flag, including flying the flag at significant agency events.”
The order also petitions the legislature to amend Senate Bill 31 so that the historic flag will fly above the new state flag on public grounds when both are displayed.
“I believe that Utahns should take great pride in our state’s history and never forget the sacrifices that have been made by our ancestors,” Cox said in a news release. “Our traditional Utah state flag has been a symbol of that faith, diligence and strength of the people of Utah since its adoption.”
Utah’s historic flag was created by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1903, according to the release, and adopted in 1911.
“I am grateful for the tens of thousands of Utahns who participated in designing and selecting this new flag. Just as we have much to be grateful for from our ancestors, I hope that today’s Utahns will be worthy of the mantle that has been placed upon them to preserve and build Utah’s legacy for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come,” Cox said in the statement.
