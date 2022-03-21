At no charge, green waste can also be taken directly to the Logan City Green Waste Facility year-round. The facility is located at 200 North 1400 West.
“If you take your green waste to this facility, then it goes to be recycled into compost or wood chips, and other stuff we make out of it,” said Emily Malik, Logan’s conservation coordinator. “Then we get to sell that product back to the public.”
According to Logan’s environmental department, green cans are only designated for materials such as grass, leaves, small branches, clean hay and straw, non-invasive weeds and yard waste that is less than four inches in length. Garbage, rocks, dirt, pet waste, and anything over six inches in length, or 12 inches in diameter is not accepted. Those looking to utilize green waste services are instructed not to overfill their cans or dumpsters, and to make sure materials are not on the ground outside of the dumpster.
This service offers benefits to those in the community who can’t take green waste to the facility on their own. According to Malik, residents have found green waste pick-up to be convenient and economical while also freeing up space in other waste bins.
“Even if you don’t set it out every weekend it’s pretty affordable,” Malik said.
For additional information, or to sign up for a green can, residents can call the environmental department office at 435-716-9755.
“This is a way to recycle green materials and make sure it gets put back into the community,” Malik said, “rather than just the landfill.”