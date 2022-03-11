The upcoming midterm election on Nov. 8 is seeing the departure of three Cache County Council members.
Council members Paul Borup and Gordon Zilles chose not to seek reelection. Borup made it clear during his time on council that he would not seek a second term and Zilles, who has served on the council for 18 years, is ready to retire.
Gina Worthen, who originally was running for reelection of the Northeast seat, withdrew earlier in the week.
The candidates running for the Northeast Council seat, currently held by Worthen, are:
— Craig R. Humphreys, who is endorsed by Worthen.
— Chris Booth, the current chair of the Cache Republicans.
— Mark R. Hurd, a board member of the Hyde Park Canal Company and former member of Hyde Park City Council.
The candidates running for the Southeast Council seat, currently held by Zilles, are:
— Kathryn A. Bues, who currently sits on the Nibley City Council.
— Shaun Dustin, the former mayor of Nibley.
— Ladd Kennington, former candidate for Cache County Executive and local businessman.
Sandy Goodlander, who is seeking Bourp’s seat, is running unopposed.
Cache County Executive David Zook, County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield, County Attorney John Luthy and County Sheriff Chad Jensen are also seeking re-election unopposed.
Cache County School Board President Teri Rhodes and Board Member Randall Bagley are both running unopposed for their respective districts. Melissa W. Wallis is running against incumbent Roger Pulsipher in district two.
For the Logan School Board, Kristie D. Cooley and Cole W. Checketts will run for district five and current board president Larry Williams is running unopposed in district three.
Water district seats northeast, southeast, south, Logan and at-large are also available. Incumbents Mark Anderson, Kirk Lindley, Jonathan Hardman and Brett Randall are running unopposed. Roger Marce and Bethany Neilson will run against each other for the southeast seat.
State representatives Rep. Casey Snider, Joel Ferry, Dan Johnson and Mike Petersen are up for re-election.
Ferry is running up against Democratic candidate Joshua Hardy. Petersen is running against Republican candidate Val Potter and Democrat Holly Gunter. Johnson is running against Democrat Patrick Belmont. Snider is running unopposed.
Sen. Scott Sandall, a Republican for district one is also running unopposed.
As for the State of Utah, incumbent Sen. Mike Lee is facing eleven opponents this year:
— Becky Edwards, Republican.
— Kael Weston, Democrat.
— Tommy Williams, Independent.
— Lucky Bovo, Libertarian.
— Evan Barlow, Republican.
— Loy Brunson, Republican.
— Jeremy Friedbaum, Republican.
— Evan McMullin, Independent.
— James Hansen, Libertarian.
— Laird Hamblin, Republican.
— Ally Isom, Republican.
Incumbent Rep. Blake Moore is facing five opponents:
— Rick Edwin, Democrat.
— Julie Fullmer, Republican.
— Tina Cannon, Republican.
— William Campbell, Republican.
The primary election will take place on June 28. The general election is on Nov. 8. More information regarding elections, including candidate contacts and general information can be found at cachecounty.org/elections/2022-election-information/.