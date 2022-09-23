The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recently launched its inaugural drone law enforcement team according to a news release on Thursday. Authorities say the drone team will serve as a boon for investigations.
“Using drones will help us more effectively solve wildlife crimes, and having trained law enforcement drone pilots will also allow us to assist other law enforcement agencies with search-and-rescue efforts or any other investigations,” said DWR Captain Wade Hovinga in the release. “Utah conservation officers are public servants, and these new tools will help us better serve the public, whether we’re solving poaching crimes or locating lost hunters.”
According to the release, the new Unmanned Aerial Systems team had to become certified through the Federal Aviation Administration to utilize drones for law enforcement. The UAS team is comprised of five conservations officers located throughout the state, officials wrote.
According to the release, the drone team will work in a variety of functions including:
— Documenting crime scenes.
— Searching for evidence and locating illegally taken wildlife.
— Assisting landowners by investigating illegal trespassing on private property.
— Helping other law enforcement agencies with search-and-rescue efforts.