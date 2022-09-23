drone

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced the launch of its new drone team to assist in various law enforcement efforts.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources recently launched its inaugural drone law enforcement team according to a news release on Thursday. Authorities say the drone team will serve as a boon for investigations.

“Using drones will help us more effectively solve wildlife crimes, and having trained law enforcement drone pilots will also allow us to assist other law enforcement agencies with search-and-rescue efforts or any other investigations,” said DWR Captain Wade Hovinga in the release. “Utah conservation officers are public servants, and these new tools will help us better serve the public, whether we’re solving poaching crimes or locating lost hunters.”

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you