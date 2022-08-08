Cinnamon Creek WMA

The DWR held a ribbon cutting for Cinnamon Creek WMA — the state's newest wildlife management area. From left to right: DWR Assistant Director Mike Canning, Gary Jenkins of the Mule Deer Foundation, Troy Justenson of Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, Mike Laughter and Ron Camp of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and Todd Adams of the Utah Division of Natural Resources.

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources held a ribbon cutting on Friday commemorating the acquisition of the Cinnamon Creek WMA — the newest wildlife management area in Utah.

According to a statement from the DWR on Monday, the 8,107-acre range is located 15 miles south of the Hardware WMA on the border of Cache and Weber counties. The acreage is accessible from Ant Flat Road, the release states, and the WMA’s namesake — along with other creeks — flows through the area.

