The DWR held a ribbon cutting for Cinnamon Creek WMA — the state's newest wildlife management area. From left to right: DWR Assistant Director Mike Canning, Gary Jenkins of the Mule Deer Foundation, Troy Justenson of Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, Mike Laughter and Ron Camp of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and Todd Adams of the Utah Division of Natural Resources.
Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources held a ribbon cutting on Friday commemorating the acquisition of the Cinnamon Creek WMA — the newest wildlife management area in Utah.
According to a statement from the DWR on Monday, the 8,107-acre range is located 15 miles south of the Hardware WMA on the border of Cache and Weber counties. The acreage is accessible from Ant Flat Road, the release states, and the WMA’s namesake — along with other creeks — flows through the area.
Cinnamon Creek is the 193rd WMA in the state, according to the release.
“Obtaining the property is a major win for wildlife and wildlife enthusiasts,” said Daniel Olson, regional habitat manager for the DWR, in the statement. “When the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration put the property up for bid last fall, plenty of parties, including private developers, wanted it. Fortunately, conservation groups, a federal partner and the Utah Legislature, led by Rep. Casey Snider, came through with the funding needed to win the bid and preserve the area for wildlife.”
The DWR won a bid to purchase the property in late 2021 from the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SILTA) through several contributing partners, according to a statement released at the time, including the Mule Deer Foundation, Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, the State of Utah and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The DWR formally took over the property in June.
According to Monday’s statement, the DWR has since begun working to enhance the area for wildlife as well as hunters and anglers.
“Most of the roads on the WMA are in bad shape,” Olson said. “Recreational users have also created roads where roads shouldn’t be. Providing nice roads for people to travel on, and closing the spur roads that have developed through the years, are among our first priorities.”
And while the habitat is in fine shape, according to the DWR, the fencing around the area will require some attention.
“Properly fencing the property is going to keep us busy for a long, long time,” Olson said.
The development of a management plan — delineating public openings and permitted activities at the WMA — is slated to begin in January 2023, according to the release. A draft plan will be submitted for public comment.