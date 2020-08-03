Many officials and citizens looking for a return to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic have cited mental health and suicides as top concerns. But some say increased access to crisis lines and telehealth services are doing their part to keep mental illness at bay while fears of the virus loom.
The impact of precautionary measures against COVID-19 on mental health was the primary concern of Cache County Councilmember Gina Worthen’s call for a day of prayer to counter the loneliness, abuse and effects of COVID-19 in the community on July 14 — 10 days before the Providence murder-suicide of Heidi and Matthew Bentley.
“Cache has had five suicides, which still at this point outnumber the number of COVID deaths that we’ve had,” she said in the council meeting. “And increases in abuse, loneliness, so, a lot of suffering going on, and a lot of fear and worry.”
Though Utah experienced the deadliest week of the pandemic so far, with 37 deaths attributed to the virus, Cache County’s count is currently at four COVID-19 deaths, one of which occurred outside the state to a woman listing a permanent address here. But according to Lt. Barry Parslow, with Logan City Police, mental subject calls are still down compared to last year.
In 2019, the police department received 239 calls related to mental health. So far, the department has responded to 217 in 2020. The numbers of confirmed suicides are similar. Of the city’s six suicides to date, three occurred after March 15, compared to 2019, when of the 13 deaths in the same timeframe, six were after March.
While those are just Logan’s numbers, the rest of the community is seeing similar numbers.
The Bear River Health Department has confirmed 20 suicides in the area from Jan. 1 to June 1, an increase of one compared to last year at this time. But from March 15 to June 30, there have been nine suicide deaths in the health district when there were 13 over the same period in 2019.
Similarly, Jenson said emergency visits due to suicide attempts are down by 24 compared to last year, though she said the numbers don’t account for people suffering from suicide ideation who haven’t received help.
“So we’re not seeing a huge increase in comparison to other years,” said Charity Jenson, a BRHD health educator who specializes in suicide prevention outreach. “But again, that could be subject to change, based on how we could go on throughout the year, so we pay close attention to that.”
Parslow agreed.
“You’d have to analyze it for a few years and be a social scientist to draw correct conclusions and correlations,” he said.
Jenson added while the number of deaths by suicide between the years don’t seem drastic, there has been “a huge surge in telehealth, which has been really beneficial, and Intermountain Healthcare has created their emotional COVID-19 Hotline.”
Many groups, such as Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse and BRHD, have turned to virtual sessions, using Zoom or even simple phone calls to check in on those who need help. Statewide crisis projects like Utah Strong Recovery Project and Live On Utah also provide increased services during the pandemic.
“Mental health has not received as much attention, I think, both related to the pandemic and in general in our society, as physical health,” said local Utah Strong counselor Jesse Walker. “It’s really easy to know that when you get sick, you go to a doctor. But when it’s our emotions that are struggling, people don’t often have quite the same access to treatments and therapy and other services.”
Though a challenge, Jared Bohman, the deputy director of substance abuse counseling at BRHD, said there are benefits of the increased prevalence of virtual chats.
“One of the things that was good about it is that sometimes we were able to meet with people even a little bit more often,” Bohman said. “They’re shorter sessions, but based on where they didn’t have to get up and go drive someplace, right, they can access it from their phone, from the computer, anything. That was a good thing.”
Some locals said they had no problem getting an appointment for virtual counseling. But for others, access to these services could be difficult even before the pandemic.
“Even before COVID hit, it was taking literally months to get an appointment. And that’s if you are lucky enough to find someone who takes your insurance,” one woman wrote to The Herald Journal. “They’re all so busy. Mental health is such a problem here. Maybe they’re all just so overwhelmed, I don’t know … But they act like our very real, severe problems are no big deal at all.”
Walker said lack of access to ongoing help is just one reason why there’s the need for free, 24/7 crisis lines.
“Everyone struggles with their emotions and with the stressors of life, and you don’t need to be on death’s doorstep before calling a hotline,” he said. “In this case, the Utah Strong hotline is not just for those contemplating suicide or feel like they’ve reached the end of the line. It’s for anybody, dealing with any stress that they’d just like to talk through with somebody.”
Walker added the pandemic has not only increased background stress for many, it’s increased specific stressors such as employment, housing and food accessibility.
Utah’s suicide prevention crisis line — (800) 273-8255 or (800) 273-TALK — is available 24/7 for those struggling mental illness.
Walker is one of 40 counselors for the Utah Strong Recovery Project throughout the state, available seven days a week 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., available at 385-386-2289. He said there are always at least two counselors available to talk or text.