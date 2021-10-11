Election season is in full swing across Cache County and Nov. 2 will be here soon. Here are important things to know:
Register to Vote
To register to vote in Utah, a person must:
n Be a citizen of the United States
n Have resided in Utah at least 30 days immediately before the next election
n Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election
If you are eligible to vote in Utah, you can visit www.vote.utah.gov to:
n Register to vote
n View and update your voter registration information
n View a sample ballot
The last day to register to vote in order to participate in this election is Oct. 22.
Cache County
The County Clerk’s office will be handling elections for these cities:
n Amalga
n Hyde Park
n Lewiston
n Mendon
n Millville
n Newton
n Nibley
n North Logan
n Providence
n Richmond
n River Heights
n Smithfield
n Trenton
Wellsville, Cornish, Hyrum and Clarkston will not be holding elections this year because they did not reach the minimum number of candidates needed. Logan and Paradise will run their own elections this year, but the County Clerk’s Office will still be required to verify signatures on all ballots.
The county will send ballots out by Oct. 11 and must be postmarked by Nov. 1 if sent by mail. Ballot drop off locations are in the following places:
n Cache County Clerk’s Office
n Hyde Park City Office
n Nibley City Office
n Logan City Hall
n North Logan Library
n Providence City Office
n Smithfield City Office
n Millville Post Office
n Lewiston City Office
n Newton City Office
n Mendon City Office
Early voting will be on Oct. 26 to Oct. 29.
Logan
Teresa Harris, city recorder for Logan, will be in charge of elections, as she has been since 2016. The decision for the City of Logan to run its own election was decided based on costs and experience level.
Ballots will be sent out Oct. 12 and should start arriving at homes by the end of the week. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 1 if sent by mail to count in the election. Voters can also drop ballot off at boxes inside and outside Logan City Hall.
Ranked-choice voting
Ballots in Nibley and Newton will look different this year. These two towns will be running Ranked Choice Voting Elections for the first time. In ranked-choice voting, voters rank candidates by preference and whoever wins a majority of first-preference votes wins. If no one wins a majority, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated and votes for that candidate are redistributed according to the second preference listed on those ballots.
Cities and towns are required by law to have an official canvas of results two weeks after Election Day.