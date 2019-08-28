Logan officials have announced that the Emporium will be demolished this winter as work on the city's Center Block project moves forward.
It’s been over a year since Logan and Cowboy Partners hosted a public visioning meeting for the Center Block project. Next month the plans for will be unveiled at another public meeting, and officials hope construction on the development will begin as early as next spring.
According to a statement from Logan Mayor Holly Daines, the plans include “housing, a public plaza, parking structure and more.”
Those interested in learning more can attend a meeting in the Logan Municipal Council Chambers, 290 N. 100 West, at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. There will be a presentation on the project, followed by time for questions, comments and feedback.
City crews will start moving electrical service in the area this week in preparation for the Emporium's demolition this week. The bid package for demolition will go out mid-September and be awarded mid-October.
The contractor selected will have until April to complete the project. This will include asbestos mitigation.
The current Center Street project is phase one of the city’s downtown revitalization project and will be completed mid-November. Once parking is restored to Center Street, phase two can begin with Emporium demolition followed by new construction in the spring.
The city bought the shopping center in 2016 as part of then-Mayor Craig Petersen's plan to build a new library there. Residents met the plan with a mixed reaction, however, and the city has considered several options for both the Emporium area and a new library since then.