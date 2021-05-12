The Cache County area is officially in attainment of Clean Air Act standards for PM2.5 pollution, the EPA announced Wednesday.
The area had been designated a nonattainment area for fine particulates since 2009.
“Today, based on an evaluation of monitoring data and the State of Utah’s detailed plans for continued progress, EPA is pleased to redesignate the Logan and Cache County area as attaining Clean Air Act standards for fine particulate pollution,” stated EPA Acting Regional Administrator Debra H. Thomas in a media release on Wednesday. “This milestone was earned by many and reflects years of hard work to reduce emissions of this harmful pollutant.”
PM2.5 pollution refers to airborne particles 2.5 micrometers in diameter or smaller, which pose health risks to the heart and lungs because of their ability to work their way into bodily tissues.
A number of factors make PM2.5 pollution a special concern locally, including frequent winter inversions trapping pollution in Cache Valley, as well as extremely high emissions of ammonia, which is one of the chemical precursors to PM2.5 pollution.
In February, the EPA proposed to approve the State of Utah’s request to redesignate the Logan area to attainment based on data showing the area has been meeting the 24-hour PM2.5 standard since 2015.
The EPA also proposed to approve related State Implementation Plan revisions for the area submitted by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality on Nov. 5, 2019 and Jan. 13, 2020. Wednesday’s action finalizes the area’s redesignation to attainment as well as the approval of those plans, including a detailed PM2.5 maintenance plan to ensure continued compliance with air quality standards.
Attainment “doesn’t mean that all our problems are solved and that we don’t have work still to do,” said Jeff Gilbert, transportation planner for the Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization, in a Herald Journal interview in February. “But it’s kind of a good sign, I think, something to celebrate, that we’ve met the standard.”
EPA Region 10, which includes the State of Idaho, has proposed a separate action to redesignate the Idaho portion of the local nonattainment area, which includes part of Franklin County, to attainment. Final action will be taken by Region 10 independent of Wednesday’s EPA Region 8 redesignation.
Under the Clean Air Act, the EPA continues to evaluate and address air quality concerns in Utah, including areas addressing PM2.5 challenges, in partnership with the Utah DEQ. In November 2020, the EPA proposed redesignating two additional PM2.5 nonattainment areas in Utah, Provo and Salt Lake City, to attainment status. The EPA is currently evaluating data and public comments related to this proposal and expects to make a final determination on the attainment status of these areas in upcoming months.
