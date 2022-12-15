The Nibley City Council selected a new member during a special-set meeting on Wednesday evening.
After a 3-2 vote, Erin Mann was selected to serve in the interim, replacing Council Member Kathryn Beus.
According to the meeting’s agenda, the forthcoming exit of Beus creates a three-year vacancy. Mann will serve as an interim council member for the first year, and a permanent member will be selected in the 2023 municipal election.
“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Mann told The Herald Journal.
After completing her undergraduate degree at Utah State University, Mann said she went on to get a master’s degree in environmental planning. A Nibley resident, Mann said she has spent the last 10 months on the city’s planning and zoning commission, which she described as a “wonderful experience.”
“I've learned so much from the other commissioners,” Mann said. “That's been just a really great training ground for me.”
During the meeting, the city council — including Beus — interviewed 10 applicants for the position. The group was narrowed down to two applicants before the council asked their final questions and ultimately selected Mann.
Beus was recently elected to serve on the Cache County Council, replacing current Council Member Gordan Zilles. During June’s Republican primary election, Beus ran against Ladd Kennington for the seat and won by 178 votes.
Beus ran unopposed in November’s general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.