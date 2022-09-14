Joel Ferry

Former state Rep. Joel Ferry, right, in the House Chamber during a special legislative session, at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. A lawsuit aiming to force Ferry off of November's ballot hit a snag on Monday as a federal judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction in the case. Ferry's Democratic opponent says he's still confident he'll prevail.

 Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune

A federal judge won’t block the printing of election ballots while Utah Democrats sue to force former state Rep. Joel Ferry from the November ballot — but left the door open to claims that Ferry was violating federal law by staying in the Utah House race while working for Gov. Spencer Cox’s administration.

U.S. District Court Judge Jill Parrish, in a ruling late Monday, declined the request from Utah Democratic Party to halt ballot printing while their lawsuit is pending. Most county clerks must send ballots to the printer sometime this week so they have ample time to reach military and overseas voters.

