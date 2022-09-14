Former state Rep. Joel Ferry, right, in the House Chamber during a special legislative session, at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. A lawsuit aiming to force Ferry off of November's ballot hit a snag on Monday as a federal judge declined to issue a preliminary injunction in the case. Ferry's Democratic opponent says he's still confident he'll prevail.
U.S. District Court Judge Jill Parrish, in a ruling late Monday, declined the request from Utah Democratic Party to halt ballot printing while their lawsuit is pending. Most county clerks must send ballots to the printer sometime this week so they have ample time to reach military and overseas voters.
The federal judge wrote in the ruling that she was reluctant to weigh in on matters revolving around the Utah Constitution and Utah law. She ordered the Utah Democrats to submit further arguments relating to the Hatch Act and the U.S. Constitution by Thursday.
Despite resigning, Ferry remains on the November ballot in House District 1. If Ferry is removed from the ballot, the only candidate would be Democrat Joshua Hardy. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, the state’s top elections official, declined a request from Democrats to disqualify Ferry as a candidate since he was ineligible to take office.
This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state. To read the full article, click here.