Green Canyon slash piles, Nov. 2020

Slash piles burn in Green Canyon as part of a Forest Service project on Tuesday.

 Submitted photo/U.S. Forest Service

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Wintry weather is slowing the U.S. Forest Service as it works to burn through slash piles in canyons around Cache Valley.

Fire personnel in the Logan Ranger District burned slash piles — debris from cutting brush or trimming trees left in piles to dry — in Green Canyon on Tuesday, but decided not to start on Providence Canyon on Wednesday due to snowstorms.

Work is expected to continue through the end of the month as the Forest Service clears slash piles created last summer for a precommercial thinning contract on 10 acres in Green Canyon, 50 acres in Providence Canyon and up to 200 acres in the Red Ryder area off the Sinks road.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.