Wintry weather is slowing the U.S. Forest Service as it works to burn through slash piles in canyons around Cache Valley.
Fire personnel in the Logan Ranger District burned slash piles — debris from cutting brush or trimming trees left in piles to dry — in Green Canyon on Tuesday, but decided not to start on Providence Canyon on Wednesday due to snowstorms.
Work is expected to continue through the end of the month as the Forest Service clears slash piles created last summer for a precommercial thinning contract on 10 acres in Green Canyon, 50 acres in Providence Canyon and up to 200 acres in the Red Ryder area off the Sinks road.