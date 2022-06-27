On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade leaving some in Cache Valley with a diverse mix of emotions.
“I initially experienced sadness and hopelessness and then moved into anger and frustration,” said local community advocate Nicole Burnard. “Eventually my emotions morphed into determination, and that’s where I’m at today.”
The court’s ruling in 1973 established the constitutional right to have an abortion. With Friday’s ruling, the states now can regulate abortions. On Friday evening, Utah’s 2020 trigger law went into place — though a temporary restraining order sought after by the Planned Parenthood association of Utah, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, has paused the law.
The trigger ban prevents an abortion unless one is needed to prevent a pregnant person’s death, if the person is pregnant due to rape or incest, or if at least two physicians who “practice maternal fetal medicine” state the fetus has a uniformly diagnosable defect or brain abnormality.
Cache County Executive David Zook said Friday was a great day for America and for the unborn.
“I hope someday we look back on the practice of abortion as we do now on the practice of slavery,” he said.
Burnard believes this decision will negatively impact the Cache Valley community.
“Rural and micropolitan communities like ours are often cut off from information and resources that exist in more urban and metropolitan areas,” Burnard said, “particularly for lower income populations and minority groups.”
Because of this, Burnard and three other community activists — Ana Liquin, Karel Dimalanta, and Nancy Sassano — organized a local reproductive rights advocacy group. On Saturday evening, around 25 people of all genders gathered in Merlin Olsen Park for support.
Attendants of the event participated in music and art activities, as a way to process their emotions surrounding the ruling.
Music therapist Alli Fox led the group in a collaborative musical expressive activity where everyone stood in a circle while she played beats on a drum.
“This was a very powerful experience for me personally,” Burnard said, “and I noticed that others in attendance may have had a similar experience.”
At the end of the gathering, Burnard asked the group to collectively scream together to express the anger they were feeling, as well as express any other emotions, thoughts and feelings.
“Such a strong bonding moment between people, most of whom had never met before that day,” Burnard said.
An attendee of the event, Rory Eggleston, said it was nice to have a space to express her anger, fear and anxiety with a group of people who feel the same way.
“At the end of the day, we’re not alone,” she said.
As someone who identifies as queer and transgender, Eggleston said this ruling affects her because it “rejects and disallows” one’s personal decisions about their body.
“Reproductive rights and access to reproductive healthcare is one in the same with gender affirming care and bodily autonomy,” she said.
When Nancy Sassano, one of the organizers of the reproductive rights advocacy group, heard the news, she put on her “I stand with Planned Parenthood” T-shirt and wore it for the rest of the weekend.
Sassano was a sophomore in high school when Roe was decided in 1973, so for most of her own reproductive years, having the right to choose was a fact.
“Now, like so many others my age, I really can’t wrap my head around what life will be like without that choice for so many people going forward,” she said.
Cache Valley has a very strong history of supporting reproductive rights and health care, going back to the 1980’s, said Sassano.
“We have seen a lot of ups and downs over the years here in Utah, but this is truly the biggest challenge yet,” she said.
The hardest thing for her to accept about Friday’s decision is that access to abortion services will now be determined by where you live and not by “the basic fact of our right to bodily autonomy.”