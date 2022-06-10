From a young age, Hunter Elliott was drawn to skateboarding. Growing up North Ogden until around the age of 10, Elliott was initiated in the world of skateboarding through siblings and the popular “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” video game series.
“I absolutely loved those (games),” Elliott said. “My brother had a skateboard and, like, I tried hopping on it a few times, and I’d just fall off. … And then he would go to the skatepark with his friends, and I always thought that was pretty cool.”
But then, Elliott’s family relocated to Garland where the advanced, steep features of the local skatepark in nearby Tremonton proved to be stifling for a budding skateboarder.
“I just kind of gave up on that,” Elliott said. “So it wasn’t until I went to college that I finally picked up a board and started learning. And then once I started learning, I came back here and found out I still didn’t really have an amazing place to skateboard.”
The 22-year-old Elliott has now launched a fundraising campaign to improve the Tremonton Skatepark through making it more accessible for entry-level skateboarders.
“Everything there is super tall, and there’s a few cracks, of course, with weather in age,” Elliott said. “I found that it isn’t the best place for beginners to learn. … Everything there is really advanced. And so our goal is to add on a beginner section with more flat ground and smaller features, so that everyone has a place that works for them at the skatepark.”
To get the project rolling, Elliott conducted a survey asking skatepark users various questions about their experiences and changes they’d like to see regarding the park. Over 100 people have since responded to the survey, Elliott said, and the results were shown to the Tremonton City Council.
Elliott said the city got him in touch with the parks and recreation department. And though the project isn’t a high priority for the municipality, Elliott said the city was amenable to ideas provided the money was raised.
By Elliott’s estimations, based on studying the issue and talking with others involved in skatepark advocacy efforts, he said doubling the size of the park will cost $500,000.
“It’s a big project,” Elliott said. “It’s definitely intimidating. But I do think it’s possible, especially if we have the right strategy.”
Elliott said there are many companies out there willing to help with grants and monetary donations. Also, instead of donating money, Elliott is hopeful some business might donate materials to help with the construction process when the time comes.
For now, Elliott’s fundraiser is asking for $5,000 to be used to pay for a professional concept design for the park.
“That way, we can have a solid plan to bring to businesses,” Elliott said. “I’ve learned that businesses really want us to respect their time, especially the business owners, and so if we show that we’re professional, and we have this setup, then we hope that they’ll reciprocate.”
Elliott said the response from kids and parents to the survey and the fundraiser has been positive. Elliott expressed gratitude to The Skatepark Project, skateboarder and skatepark designer Kanten Russell, and the Utah Skatepark Advocacy Group for their help so far in navigating the process.
“I’m a firm believer that skateboarding is something that helps kids learn perseverance, helps them with their mental health, and it gives them a place outside of their phones,” Elliott said. “And so I’m definitely pretty passionate about this.”