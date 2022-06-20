While Chris Booth and Mark Hurd are both running for the Northeast District seat on the Cache County Council as Republicans, no two conservatives are the same.
Both hold differing positions on how to handle some county issues.
Addressing the most pressing problems for the Northeast District, Booth and Hurd both pointed to infrastructure concerns.
“I think it’s important to address and have a plan for the infrastructure,” Booth said. “I think it’s OK for cities to, you know, put a moratorium on building until they get some of that figured out.”
Booth recognized the importance of relationships between the county and municipalities in addressing changes caused by growth.
With an increase of people, Booth also sees a need for increased public safety.
“We need to be on the offense and not on the defense,” Booth said. “We need to plan for the future and plan ahead.”
Booth characterized the point of needing to stop growth as tyrannical, contending growth is inevitable. Rather, he is worried on planning for the expansion.
Booth was also concerned access to water is not being prioritized as highly as it should be. He said a plan put into place by previous North Logan Mayor Damon Cann and the past City Council to dig wells and provide North Logan with storage tanks has been interrupted by other interests.
“Some of that is kind of been put on the back burner in the name of a new city center and city offices,” Booth said. “They’re needed, but the water is probably a little bit more important.”
Hurd’s primary concern for the county is water use.
As a current board member for the Hyde Park Canal Company, he said he has been involved in conservation efforts.
“We’ve been working with multiple other stakeholders in looking at projects to improve our use or be more efficient with the delivery of the water,” Hurd said.
If elected, Hurd plans to provide access to secondary water to a greater number of people.
Though they both have strong focuses on infrastructure related issues, Booth and Hurd differ in opinion when it comes to the discussion around a possible open space bond — an option recently discussed by the County Council.
“I haven’t had a chance to look at the survey results yet,” Booth said. “I think it’s important to have the discussion. I don’t necessarily agree with trying to put forward a bond and trying to bond the county.”
Booth said open space could mean something entirely different to different people.
“Open space to someone in Logan — that could be a park with a couple of swings,” Booth said. “To somebody in Clarkston or Avon ... that’s an open field, you know, that’s open space.”
With other issues such as inflation and gas prices affecting people, Booth doubts open space is on a lot of peoples’ radar.
Though Hurd isn’t entirely aware of the details of the open space preservation bond currently being discussed, he is in favor with what he does know of the issue. He is concerned the bond could become an opportunity for people to pick their friends as people to pay to preserve open space.
“It needs to be a general application around the county,” Hurd said. “I think it could be a really good way to keep the open space and the open field that we all love as well as not withhold or prevent someone from being able to recognize, you know, a real asset or the equity in their property.”
In reference to the ongoing tension between council members andCounty Executive David Zook, Hurd believes personal issues should be settled more privately.
“My view would be to address issues of personal concern in a more direct way rather than in a public forum,” Hurd said. “Seek understanding first before we take a matter of personal concern to a public forum.”
Booth holds a similar stance on the contention. He referenced a sentiment Council Member Karl Ward had previously shared.
“He mentioned this a while ago,” Booth said. “We need to get back to doing the business of the people.”
While he thinks both sides hold blame, Booth believes discussions that should have taken place behind closed doors were had in public.
“I think we probably need to give each other the benefit of the doubt,” Booth said. “Let’s get down to the brass tacks of what’s really going on and let’s take care of roads and let’s take care of infrastructure.”
Hurd believes voters should prefer him over Booth because he has experience as an elected official. He has held several positions in which he represented people, including Hyde Park City Council Member for two terms.
“The last 12 years I’ve been involved in local government,” Hurd said. “I understand the process, understand how to accomplish and get things done.”
Booth said people should vote for him over Hurd because he will defend citizens’ rights, which he said he has done for the last four and a half years as chairman of the Cache County Republican Party.
“I’m not afraid of a difficult discussion or a challenge, you know, to defend peoples’ rights,” Booth said.
Hurd also offered an explanation for his controversial participation in a 2019 vote. His father-in-law Mike Grunig was a Hyde Park city employee and allegedly pointed a firearm at three Hyde Park city employees. Grunig later said the weapon was unloaded. After the mayor took disciplinary action against Grunig, the council voted to overturn the mayor’s decisions. Hurd took part in the vote and was later criticized for not recusing himself as he was related to Grunig.
According to Hurd, Grunig’s right to due process had not been respected.
“If you’re afraid to make the hard decisions, a person should not have ran for elected office in the first place,” Hurd said. “It did cost me my next election. That’s an example of what I meant by that I would stand up for the constitution and our individual rights, even at my own expense.”