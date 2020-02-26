Robert Lund, the National Security and Anti-Terrorism coordinator for the United States Attorney’s Office, has been appointed as a judge to the 1st District Court. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Thomas Willmore.
“I’d like to express my deepest gratitude to Governor Herbert for entrusting me with the solemn responsibility of safeguarding the rule of law in the First Judicial District,” stated Lund in a press release. “I pledge to uphold the oath office and to serve the community as a neutral and unbiased arbiter of law.”
According to the press release, Lund has worked for the United States Attorney's Office for nearly two decades. Prior to working there, Lund was the deputy prosecuting attorney for Thurston County in Washington state. Lund also holds 19 years of military legal experience, in addition to teaching law as an adjunct professor at the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah.
“I am confident Robert Lund will be an exceptional addition to the First District court,” stated Gov. Gary Herbert in a press release. “He has a tremendous track record of service, not only to our nation, but also our local communities. His legal expertise will serve him well as he takes on this new role.”
Lund’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah State Senate after a period of public comment.
Those who wish to comment should do so by contacting the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation committee staff, Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, by 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, House Building, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-5210. All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.
The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate to consider the nominees.
According to the press release, Lund is the 100th appointment made by Herbert — making up 75 percent of current judges serving Utah state courts.
“Making appointments to the bench is a great responsibility, and one I do not take lightly,” Herbert stated in the release. “I am consistently impressed by the high caliber of candidates I interview as part of the selection process, and I am grateful to the many qualified people who are willing to serve the people of Utah as judges.”