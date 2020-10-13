In a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Gary Herbert announced a retirement of the "Utah Leads Together" color-coded planning system in exchange for a COVID-19 transmission tracking system based on three criteria: case rates, positivity rates and ICU statewide capacity.
Due to the recent increases in Cache County, the area is listed under "High Transmission risk" for the next two weeks, meaning there is a state-issued mask requirement and limitations on "casual" social gatherings. The guidelines limit such gatherings — which don't include "formal religious services or events with organizational oversight" — to 10 people or fewer.
Utah, as a whole, has averaged more than 1,000 new cases a day since Oct. 4.
Cache County's transmission index is the fifth-highest in the state, exceeded only by Utah, Salt Lake, Garfield and Juab counties. After Cache, only Wasatch is among the six counties in the "high" level of the transmission index.
Counties will fall into the high transmission category if two or more of these criteria are met: A seven-day average test positivity rate of 13% or more; a 14-day case rate of 325 or more per 100,000 people; and a statewide intensive care utilization of 72% or higher, with at least 15% of total beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
In announcing the program Tuesday, Herbert noted Utah is in the midst of one of worst outbreaks in the country “and this is unacceptable.”
Data will be analyzed weekly, and counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what their numbers show, according to a program alert posted Tuesday on coronavirus.utah.gov. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at minimum, when thresholds are met.
“The data helps us understand the real risk of transmission in our communities. Important health behaviors, based on epidemiology and medical science, are outlined at each level to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19,” the alert states.
The mask requirement covers all indoor settings and outdoors when physical distancing is not feasible. For businesses, this includes both employees and patrons.
There has already been some confusion expressed by the public over what constitutes a “casual gathering.”
According to the website, the 10-person restriction applies to social get-togethers such as barbecues, baby showers, potlucks and graduation parties, but it does not apply to “formal” events such as religious services or sporting events with “organizational oversight.”
There have been 581 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and the 13 preceding days in Cache County, according to the state's count, and an average of about 17% of COVID-19 tests performed in in the county have come back positive over the past week. There were about 770 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday, the Bear River Health Department estimates, and six people are currently hospitalized with the virus in Cache County.
About 70% of Utah's hospital ICU beds are in use, with about 16% of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients.
More information on the new changes can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-health-guidance-levels.
This story will be updated. Herald Journal writers Charles McCollum and Steve Kent contributed to this report.