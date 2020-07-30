People in Logan will soon be required to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible after Gov. Gary Herbert approved a citywide mask mandate Thursday.
The mandate is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 1. People would be required to wear masks indoors or outdoors in situations where social distancing is not otherwise possible, though the mayor has said there will be exceptions.
In Tuesday’s Logan Municipal Council meeting, Daines clarified a mask would not be required to be worn in every circumstance.
“If you are in a building, in your own personal workspace which allows you to social distance, you do not have to wear a mask,” Daines said at a council meeting. “If you go out into common spaces, to elevators, to hallways, you do need to have a mask. If you go outside, you should have one available in case you come into contact with people that are outside and you can’t social distance.”
Logan Mayor Holly Daines sent the request to the governor last week, and Thursday morning the Utah Department of Health tweeted out the request's approval. Daines scheduled a press conference for 4 p.m. Thursday about the mandate, and the mayor's office expected to send out a press release with more details at the same time.
