A piece of Logan’s history will be making an appearance in the city’s Christmas parade on Center Street this year.
During Saturday’s parade, Santa will arrive in a historic fire wagon, which will be pulled by Clydesdale horses from Highpoint Clydesdales of College Ward. In 2018 the horses from Highpoint took first in three competitions at World Clydesdale Show in Madison, Wisconsin.
“The fire wagon and the horses that pull it just bring a sense of history to our community,” Mayor Holly Daines said. “It reminds us of former times and how important fire services have been through the years and how they are always there to serve our community.”
According to Craig Humphreys, the city fire marshal, and Jason Cornelius, the Logan librarian over special collections, it appears the fire wagon that will be used in the parade is the same one that was used in 1912 when the Thatcher bank and opera house caught on the fire.
The fire occurred on April 17, 1912, just a few days after the Titanic sank. On the front page of both the Logan Journal and the Logan Republican, news of this fire topped news of the ship’s sinking.
On April 20, both papers ran photos of the fire by a photographer identified only as “Rabe.” Cornelius and Humphreys said they believe the fire wagon in these pictures is the same one that will be featured in the weekend’s parade.
After researching the wagon, Cornelius wrote in an email to Humphreys that he believes the wagon the city still possess is a Holloway Chemical Fire Wagon, purchased by Logan in 1892.
The wagon has been used in previous parades, and both Daines and Humphreys said people, especially children, get very excited to see it.
When it comes to what makes the fire wagon a valuable part of the city’s history, Humphreys said it's the connections it creates.
“Fires have always been significant in a community,” Humphreys said. “Fire is something nobody can do on their own. So fire becomes a community event. … The whole fire department can really be a core to a city. It’s everybody’s fire department. It’s everybody’s piece of equipment.”