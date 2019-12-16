Logan’s Historic Preservation Committee voted to deny the demolition of the Emporium and neighboring buildings in a 4-1 vote on Monday afternoon.
“Historical preservation has never been so sexy,” said committee member David Lewis after a strong commentary from the community voicing concerns for and against the current proposals.
“I feel very pushed and pulled by two really different impulses,” Lewis said. “The impulse to preserve, which is part of our mandate, and our impulse to make what we preserve habitable.”
The development proposal Logan Mayor Holly Daines offered to the committee is to replace the Emporium, the three buildings south of the Emporium and the one building immediately north, with an ice skating rink/community plaza and a retail space. Also included are a 136-unit apartment building and a parking structure.
The secondary plan, which was just submitted late last week, keeps the plaza area but instead of an apartment building and parking structure offers more commercial space for retailers.
Even after the demolition was voted on and denied, Daines remained optimistic that the project proposal could be reworked or the decision could be appealed.
“I think there is real interest in a project downtown, we just need to finesse a few more details,” Daines said.
Nancy Burr, representing the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau, said the Emporium building is not historical and a plaza would bring so much life to the area.
George Daines outlined the committee’s standards for demolition and pointed out how the buildings in question did not qualify. Daines is the CEO of Cache Valley Bank, a Center Block property owner and brother-in-law to Mayor Daines.
Meeting seismic code has been brought into the conversation previously as a reason the buildings need to go; however, George Daines disagreed.
“If it were the test, there is not a single building that would meet that, not one. You think you are only destroying the middle of this block, 30% of it, but I am telling you that the other 70% is in the same category,” he said. “If you allow this standard to be violated, we don’t have a Historic Preservation District anymore.”
Daines brought an offer before the committee to purchase the buildings himself and engage in restoration efforts.
Preserving the history is not the only concern; money and the future of downtown Logan were presented as both pros and cons of the proposals.
“In my experience, construction right now is a wild card,” said Committee Member Christian Wilson. “I like the direction, but it comes down to money. There are a lot of variables that could make it so there would be a hole there. I would like to see a plaza but I don’t want to see a hole.”
The current estimates show restoration costing almost twice as much as a demolition and construction, but Wilson said he doesn’t know how reliable estimates are on lengthy projects like this one.
Money aside, Committee Member Gary Olsen said something needs to happen and it needs to happen soon.
“What is happening in the south end of town will destroy downtown. It just will,” Olsen said. “It will happen if there isn’t something happening downtown to bring life back to this area.”
Gene Needham III, a downtown business and property owner, has seen the impact of Logan’s changing landscape over the years and said there needs to be more retail downtown.
“I am proud of our downtown,” Needham said. “This plan cripples all of the buildings in downtown if you put apartments right down the block. I can’t think of an intrusion that could be more damaging to our downtown.”
The committee members struggled with the decision and even considered another postponement. Ultimately, they decided the parties involved needed an answer sooner rather than later in order to adjust plans.
While Lewis cast the only dissenting vote, Olsen said that although he voted to deny the demolition, he was not happy about it.
According to Mayor Daines, the building has been being prepared for demolition. While the demolition was denied, Daines said she can appeal the decision to Logan Municipal Council and revive a proposal to take out the Emporium. The existing goal was to have demolition start on Feb. 20, but she doesn’t know how long the process will take now that it has been denied by the HPC.
“What I heard from the committee is that they are not opposed to the idea,” Daines said. “They see that downtown needs revitalization, they see that we need housing. We just need to modify, go back to the drawing board and address some of their concerns.”