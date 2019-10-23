The Hyde Park City Council and mayor voted unanimously on Wednesday evening to create a city administrator position, although many community members requested they wait until January before moving forward with the ordinance.
“We will be talking about it again in January,” Mayor Sharidean Flint said. “I know that is not the preferred method as has been expressed, but I really felt like it would be good to have the experience and the voices of those who have been here for a long time. … But I also feel there is a lot of value in having the voices of the new people.”
This decision to hire a city administrator comes after a lengthy debate between council members as to whether or not Hyde Park should hire a city manager.
Throughout this process, concerns arose from both the mayor and community members about the possibility of concentrating too much power in an unelected position if a city manager was hired, which is why a city administrator position was selected instead.
During the public comment period on Wednesday evening, many residents, including two City Council candidates, requested that the mayor and council hold off on voting on the ordinance until after the upcoming election, although many of these individuals did express support for the concept.
“I strongly believe that the decision to create or not create the office of city administrator should be made by the new council,” said Florence White, one of the residents who spoke.
Come January, there will be three new council members. Although two incumbents attempted to run for reelection this year, they did not receive the nomination during the convention in the spring, which saw record attendance following an incident earlier in the year when two employees quit after the public works director, who the employees say pointed a gun at them during a meeting, returned to work after a six-day suspension.