Hyde Park Mayor Sharidean Flint died on Tuesday, according to the city. Flint, 62, had a "short battle with aggressive brain cancer," a city news release states.
Flint became the city's first woman mayor in January 2018. She was born in Monticello, Utah, and grew up in Blanding, according to her obituary. She moved to Hyde Park in 2003, and is survived by her husband, Kevin, as well as five children and seven grandchildren. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, people donate to the North Park Police Department.
City Council Member Charles Wheeler is acting mayor.