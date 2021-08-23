Hyrum has plans to build a skate and bike park and asked for community input.
Ron Salvesen, city administrator, said the city has been planning to build a multi-use park for many years.
Hyrum conducted a public meeting Aug. 13 so that residents could attend and give input. They also had the opportunity to comment via social media.
“We wanted to know what the community wanted to see at the park and especially get input from those that would be using the facility,” Salvesen said. “We had great participation in the survey and the public meeting.”
The plans and designs for the park are being done with Directive, a local skateboard and snowboard shop, and with Hunger Skateparks.
David Smellie, one of the advisors and designers for the park, said the meeting had a great turnout.
“Hunger Skateparks listened to everyone’s input and will hopefully turn the feedback into one of the best skateparks in the state,” Smellie said. “I think it’ll be the best skatepark in the valley, no doubt.”
The project would be Cache Valley's fourth public skatepark, after Logan, Preston and Smithfield.
Smellie said he’s been skateboarding for 36 years and was involved with the skateparks in Logan and Smithfield as well.
“I want to make sure Hyrum builds the best skatepark they can for the money,” he said.
Smellie said what will make this park different from others in the valley is a mixture of street features.
“The Logan and Smithfield parks haven't addressed the community’s need for street skating features, so the Hyrum skatepark will fill this deficiency,” he said. “The Hyrum park will offer something for all levels and types of skateboarding.”
Smellie said this will be the first skatepark in the valley to allow bikes.
Salvesen said construction might begin this fall depending on the weather, but most construction will take place next spring. He expects the park will be complete by summer 2022.
“We appreciate the generous donation from JBS,” he said. “This along with RAPZ and city funding will make it possible to build a very nice skateboard and bike park with added amenities.”