In an effort to develop better public outreach materials related to air quality, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is partnering with the University of Montana to seek input from Cache Valley residents.
Residents of both Franklin County and Cache County can complete an online survey that will be used to gauge the public’s knowledge of air quality problems and improvement measures being taken in Cache Valley. All participants will be entered to win a weather station upon completion of the survey.
Those who take the survey will be asked questions regarding their knowledge of air pollution sources in the valley, how they receive information about air quality advisories and area burning practices.
The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and the answers are confidential. It must be completed by Nov. 30 and can be accessed here: https://umt.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cAZuyWyaWwlvseF.
The information gathered in the survey will be used by the University of Montana to communication and outreach strategies for the community.