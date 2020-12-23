Cache County has launched the Imagine Cache Video Contest as part of continuing efforts to seek input from locals for its general plan update.
“We’re looking for people to get creative and show us why Cache Valley is a great place to call home, and why we should care about its future,” wrote Chris Harrild, the county’s development services director, in a press release to announce the contest.
In addition to being shared on social media and voted on to determine the video that best showcases why the county is “a great place to work, live and play,” there are cash prizes of up to $300 for the top three highest-ranking videos.
The winning videos may also be used in promotional materials for the campaign as residents and county planners work with planners from the Logan Simpson firm hired to help with the process.
“We want to celebrate what makes Cache Valley special,” said Carly Lansche, the trails and active transportation coordinator for the county who’s helping with the project. “What about the heritage and the history here just makes this place so unique? What kind of lifestyle pursuits can people have by living here?”
According to the Imagine Cache website, some of the most common ideals submitted by residents include maintaining the “small-town feel” and sense of community while also protecting outdoor activities, open space and nature.
“It is a really incredible opportunity for residents to have a say and help shape the future of development in the valley,” Lansche said. “The last time that the county updated the general plan was over 20 years ago, so we’re going to be shaping the next 20, maybe 30 years of growth.”
Videos can be submitted through Jan. 3 to be considered. More information on the rules of the contest and how to submit can be found at the Imagine Cache website.
In addition to the video competition, planners are still accepting input from residents by texting (844)413-2013 or via the website. More information can be found at imaginecache.com.