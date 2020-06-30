Both local incumbents Sen. Lyle Hillyard and Rep. Val Potter are trailing behind their challengers for the Republican legislative primary, according to vote tallies available at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hillyard upset an incumbent for the state Senate’s District 25 seat (Cache and Rich counties), 35 years ago, and it looks like challenger Chris WIlson, a Logan business owner, has done the same in 2020. Wilson has claimed 62% of processed votes compared to Hillyard’s 38%, with 77% of the votes processed.
All votes on election night are unofficial tallies, and more votes will be processed after a 24-hour quarantine period on votes turned in Tuesday.
Potter similarly had not faced a challenger since his election for the 3rd District seat in the House of Representatives until Mike Petersen announced his run in the primary race. Though a closer race than for the local Senate seat, challenger Petersen has gained 56% of reported votes compared to Potter’s 44%, with all vote except Tuesday's counted.
To fill the Cache County Council’s south-district seat, Nolan Gunnell's leads with 58.6% of the processed vote to Marc Ensign's 41.4% with all votes but Tuesday's processed.
For statewide positions, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is leading the race of Republican gubernatorial candidates in the state, a hair ahead of former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr., and Cache County is reporting the same — though with Cox at a 4% higher lead.
At 53% of processed votes, Darren Parry of Logan is ahead of Jaime Cheek, Ogden, (48%) in the Democrat primary for the open seat of U.S. Congressional District 1. Blake Moore is leading in the Republican primary at 30.5% with Bob Stevenson close behind at 30.1%.
Counties across the state are quarantining primary election ballots for 24 hours before processing them, including Cache County. But Cache County Clerk Jill Zollinger said she doesn’t expect the official primary election results to be much delayed due to the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“On election night, it is always unofficial,” she said. “The official results won’t come in until we’ve canvassed.”
Zollinger added because of other health-safety guidelines, such as no in-person voting, today has “been kind of quiet.”
As of 9 a.m., the county had received and processed the ballots for 30% of registered voters in the area. Zollinger said she expected to get about 50% voter turnout due to the high number of local candidates vying for a seat in the Senate and the House, though the votes turned in after 9 a.m. won’t be processed until after their 24-hour quarantine period.
For the 2020 Presidential Primary election, Cache County saw a 37.4% turnout among registered voters, and in the last June primary, in 2018, it was about 32.6%.
The Vote Utah website has a link to track the provisional ballots, available here.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.