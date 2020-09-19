In a battle between experience and “new blood,” Jess Bradfield was selected to serve as the new Cache County Clerk/Auditor on Saturday.
While both Kim Gardner and Dianna Schaeffer have more than a decade of experience in the Clerk/Auditor Office, Republican delegates seemed to heed Bradfield's pledge to bring innovation to the office.
Of the nearly 300 delegates of the Cache GOP, 200 people attended the Central Committee meeting and 171 ballots were cast at Ridgeline High School to determine who would fill the seat vacated by Jill Zollinger midterm due to her husband’s declining health.
Both Bradfield and Schaeffer spoke of the need to streamline the office and increase the office’s online presence for accessibility to things like marriage licenses and business permit applications. Of the 169 votes counted, Bradfield received 105 compared to the 55 for Gardner (currently serving as the interim Clerk/Auditor) and Schaeffer’s nine.
The Cache County Council will meet on Tuesday and will determine whether to appoint Bradfield to the position or if the nomination goes to the governor.