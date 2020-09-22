Before a packed council chamber at the Old Historic Courthouse, Jess Bradfield was officially been appointed the new Cache County Clerk/Auditor.
After the Cache County Council unanimously voted to accepted the recommendation of the Cache GOP Central Committee and ratify Bradfield, he swore an oath to uphold the duties of the office with fidelity on Tuesday.
Earlier in the afternoon, Bradfield provided notice of his resignation to the Logan Municipal Council, pending his appointment.
More information will be available after city officials meet to discuss notice of the vacancy Wednesday and the two-week period to accept applications for the seat has ended.