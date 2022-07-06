The Logan City Police Department asked residents to refrain from giving to people requesting money at local businesses in a July 1 Facebook post.
“Please do not support panhandling,” the statement reads before noting a remarkable increase in “panhandlers” at local properties. “Many of those we have met are from out of the area, and travel here for the purpose of asking for money.”
The post goes on to reference Cache Valley’s low unemployment rate.
The statement urged people to donate to local charities and to refer those asking for money to resources like the Cache Food Pantry, the Bear River Association of Governments and the local Department of Workforce Services.
“There are dozens of local businesses desperate for employees. There are also numerous social service groups providing support for residents in our area,” the post says. “There is no need to beg for money at the grocery store.”
The post was met with mixed reactions as its comment section was filled with people who said they, too, had noticed people fabricating rough situations to ask for help, and others who criticized the department’s statement.
According to Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen, whether or not people can ask for food or money on private property is the decision of the property owner.
“It is up to them to complain to us at which time we could trespass people from their property,” Jensen said. “Doesn’t mean they can’t go six properties down and do the same thing.”
Jensen also commented on the negative responses the department’s post has received.
“That’s an individual prerogative to believe or not believe whether these people are truly down on their luck,” he said. “All we’re asking is that people use caution in donating and giving.”
One commenter online seemed skeptical of panhandlers in the area.
“With all the job openings out there…hmmm,” Susan Tyron commented on the post. “Some dress better than me!”
Tom Grover shared a different view.
“A lot of animosity towards these fellow beggars feels like a desire for them to not be visible,” he wrote before referencing another written reaction that favored giving people asking for money a job application. “If the Savior were here with us in Cache Valley, would he hand one of these fellow beggars a burger king application?”
Overall, the post gathered over 200 comments from people who expressed their views on the department’s message and the situation.
Jess Lucero, Utah State University’s social work department head, said though she doesn’t think it’s a problem to give people money, the debate on the topic is fundamentally misinformed.
“Americans tend to wring their hands about this question quite a bit and I personally think it’s the wrong question,” Lucero wrote in an email to The Herald Journal. “We should be asking, 'Is it ok that 200+ individuals in our community are homeless on a given night in January?'”
Lucero, who has multiple positions in social work groups focused on helping homeless individuals, gave a few more questions people could ask such as, “What can I personally do to pick up a piece of the puzzle of homelessness and help solve it?” and “How can I deepen my understanding of this complex problem?”
She also spoke to the importance of petitioning “decision-making” individuals to help solve the problem while connecting those asking for help with resources.
According to Lucero, the three things Cache Valley residents can do for the homeless population are learning about local resources and knowing how to refer people in need, donating to institutions helping with the issue, and discussing the topic within their social circles.
“The vast majority of those who are homeless in our community are not visible to the average citizen,” Lucero said.