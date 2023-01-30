At a meeting last week, the Logan City School District Board of Education approved a bid for the demolition of a church adjacent to Ellis Elementary.
When the school district purchased the property located at 250 N. 400 West in Logan from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they agreed to tear down the church building, according to LCSD Business Administrator Jeff Barben.
The initial bid, made in 2020, was for $175,000. According to Barben, an estimated $300,000 was excluded from the first bid. That, along with an increase to construction costs, brought the current bid to $340,662.
“You all know what’s happened with construction, in this case, demolition costs,” Barben said at the meeting.
According to him, the district went through the church to make sure nothing of importance would be demolished. A baby grand piano left by the church was taken to Logan High School.
The demolition will take place sometime in February, and the district has a goal to have the process done by the beginning or middle of March. According to Barben, the property will be used primarily as open-field space.
Board Member Ann Geary said the added grass space will be a great addition to Ellis Elementary.
“Ellis is needing more green space and play space,” Geary said.
