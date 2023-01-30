Ellis church building

The Logan City School District approved a bid to demolish the church next to Ellis Elementary.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

At a meeting last week, the Logan City School District Board of Education approved a bid for the demolition of a church adjacent to Ellis Elementary.

When the school district purchased the property located at 250 N. 400 West in Logan from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they agreed to tear down the church building, according to LCSD Business Administrator Jeff Barben.


