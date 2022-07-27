The Cache County Council voted in favor of of placing a proposed open-space preservation bond on the 2022 general election ballot during their semi-monthly meeting on Tuesday.
“We’ll put it out on the ballot,” Council Member David Erickson said, “and let the people speak.”
The proposition seeks general obligation bonds not to exceed $20 million “for paying all or a portion of the costs of purchasing land, conservation easements, and other interests in land from willing landowners in order to protect scenic vistas, preserve open lands near valley gateways, add trails and trail connectivity, and maintain agriculture, waterways, and wildlife habitat.”
During the meeting, council members along with Jack Draxler, the former State Rep. and co-chair of a committee focused on preserving open space, corrected a typographical error on the agenda that indicated the proposal sought $25 million.
“Even though that agenda mentioned a $25 million bond, a $20 million bond is what we’ve talked about all long,” Draxler said. “We don’t want to try to edge that upward.”
Draxler said the proposed cost per average household was also found to be less than what was initially projected. The cost has dropped from $31 per year to $25 per year, Draxler said, “because we have a broader tax base.”
Council Member Gina Worthen and Erickson expressed concern about the proposal providing superfluous funding sources for trails and trail connectivity.
“We already do a lot with trails and trail connectivity through our RAPZ and our trails program,” Worthen said. “I’m wondering if it would be wise to remove that so that more money would actually go toward maybe agriculture or scenic vistas, and that type of thing — since we’re already doing good on trails, in my opinion.”
Erickson agreed stating there was already funding in place for trails. Further more, he didn’t want the bond to be “hijacked” by a trails issue.
In a recent survey, Draxler said the pubic expressed a “very strong interest in trails.”
“I think we need trails in there,” Draxler said. “I agree, though, that it should not hijack anything. And that would be up to you, ultimately.”
Draxler said the council would have final approval over any committee recommendations for the funds.
“If you felt that trails or trail connectivity or any other kind of open space was getting too much attention — and, frankly, too much money — you’d be able to change that,” Draxler told the council.
Council Vice-chair Paul Borup expressed his support of preserving open space, but wanted the public to fully understand what the proposal is and what it can feasibly do.
Once approved, Draxler said his committee planned to launch a “pretty darn ambitious education campaign” to help the public fully understand the proposal.
“We have held off on a big education campaign because we didn’t want to get ahead of the council,” Draxler said.
The resolution passed six to one, with Worthen offering the only opposing vote.
“Because I wont more details, not because I oppose open space,” Gina told the council. “I want to be very clear.”
According to a news release from Cache County Executive David Zook, the public survey showed 89% of respondents expressed willingness to pay $20 in property tax a year to fund the bond.
"I'm thankful for the support of the county council in agreeing with the recommendation of our citizen committee," Zook said in a prepared statement. "I also want to thank the many citizens and community leaders who have been working so hard to bring this important issue to the voters. We've heard the voice of our citizens who want to preserve what makes Cache Valley great and I hope they will make their voice heard in November."