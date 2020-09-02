After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Logan Library and Logan Community Recreation Center are ready to open their doors to the public, once more on Tuesday.
Both facilities were reopened in June — until a spike in cases made Logan a national hotspot for the virus and brought another closure. Karen Clark, the library’s director, is hopeful this time will stick, especially as there hasn’t been a spike in cases after the fair or schools resuming.
“I just really, really want to be open, so people can come back in and get the items that they want without having to search for it,” she said. “To me, the hardest thing in the world would be if you didn’t have something to work to read. I just can’t imagine that kind of a life.”
The decision to reopen the Rec Center has been met with similar enthusiasm for its instructors, like Seleste Guimaraes.
“I’m so excited,” said the personal fitness coach who’s been with the Rec Center since 2019. “We have been able to hold our morning classes outside at the park, so that’s been really fun, being able to continue our connections with our members.”
But having sound and workout equipment is especially helpful, Guimaraes said, especially as the weather starts to turn. While overall wellness and physical fitness are always important, she said the pandemic only increases the need.
“I think also something that we have to offer is the ability to create connections, the relationships, the community,” Guimaraes said. “And right now, with everything that the world has gone through and our community has gone through, I think that’s really important to help out with our mental health needs as well.”
Similarly, Clark said the library is a refuge for many in the community. Though meeting rooms and activities like Storytime will not be available for patrons, Clark is excited for people to get to try out the new self-checkout machine and upgraded equipment, available due to the Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Utah State Library that helps libraries develop their central roles as community builders.
The new equipment has not only made it easier to check items in and out, but Clark added it’s “also portable so we will be able to move it with us to our new library.”
The library’s pick-up and books by mail service, along with waived late fees and quarantining returns, will continue for the foreseeable future.
After reopening, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday (closed from 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning) and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Rec Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 10:25 a.m., 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Social distancing and other COVID-19 mitigation precautions will remain in effect during reopening.