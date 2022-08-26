Kathleen Howell

Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell will be retiring in September.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

On January 2, 1976, current Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell started her career in the county government. Having worked in the municipality for 46 years, she will retire on September 6.

Her engagement in the peoples’ business in the years between has given her a unique perspective on Cache County and Utah tax code.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you