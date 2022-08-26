On January 2, 1976, current Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell started her career in the county government. Having worked in the municipality for 46 years, she will retire on September 6.
Her engagement in the peoples’ business in the years between has given her a unique perspective on Cache County and Utah tax code.
“I’ve been here a long time, never ever thinking that I would be here my whole life,” Howell said as she recalled her first year working in the county. “The county had just purchased the big mainframe computer, our first computer system in the county.”
While Howell had no intentions of working for the county for over four decades when she secured her first bureaucratic job in personal property just months after her high school graduation, her original plan to be a stay-at-home mom was altered due to financial necessity. Still, she considered “mom” to be her most important job.
“That was a challenge for me to do both jobs,” Howell said. “I look back now, and I don’t think I would change it. I think my children have all turned out well ... I think that comes from watching their mother work.”
Since Howell became the county assessor in 1990, she has been involved in numerous policy proceedings.
That year, as operations were becoming more and more digitized, she explained, she worked with other elected officials and the IT department to create a tax role program for the county. A second program was conceived later in the decade, and — with the support of updates — is still in use.
“I was instrumental in helping that process,” Howell said.
In the mid ‘90s, she made another contribution that has directly affected anyone who has registered a car through Cache County.
Thirty years ago, vehicle registrants would need to pay their tax at the assessor’s office before proceeding to a second, separate office to receive proper license plates and decals.
In 1993, the tedious process changed when Howell decided on a better practice with the state.
“I actually met with the state and asked if I could contract with them to do the work and make it a one-stop shop,” Howell said. “That made it really nice for the taxpayer. Now, they just had to go one place to register their car, and that’s how we continue to operate it today.”
Another notable moment in Howell’s career was her role in determining whether Intermountain Health Care should be tax-exempt. The matter ended up going before the Utah Supreme Court.
According to court documents from the case found on law.justia.com, the county had granted exemption status to Intermountain before Howell appealed. Robert Yates — the assessor of Salt Lake County at the time — appealed Intermountain’s tax-exemption status in his county as well. When the tax commission sided with Intermountain, Howell and Yates took the matter to court. Former Utah County Assessor Ronald Smith was also a petitioner in the case, though Intermountain was denied exempt status in his respective county.
Ultimately, the court sided with Intermountain, and the company holds a tax-exempt status in Cache County. Howell said the decision has set precedent used nationwide in determining tax-exemption statuses.
“All five justices sided with IHC as to the exemption, but I tell IHC, whom we still meet with every single year, that I feel like I won,” Howell said. “Things changed. They're a great organization, they do much good to help the people. They provide a lot of charity care ... I believe they worked even harder to meet those exemptions, and they give to our community by far more than the tax would have ever brought in on their property.”
Having had the chance to serve as an elected official on numerous boards, Howell said her time in the county has taught her not only about taxes, but also how to be a more involved community member and contribute more.
“A lot of it, for me, was just learning about other aspects of what goes on,” Howell said. “It was a learning experience.”
In 2001, then Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt asked her to serve on the Tax Review Commission.
With her extensive experience working closely with Utah tax laws, Howell said she thinks it is better if “everybody pays a little bit than for a few people to pay a lot.” Referencing recent legislature to exempt “all businesses up to $25,000 of equipment,” Howell explained that though she understands the reasoning behind such policies, they shift tax burdens to be paid by someone else.
“We all have ideas,” Howell said. “What we have to remember is the money will come from somewhere.”
One of the standards she followed as assessor reflects the same spirit of equality she likes to see in tax policy.
“We have to treat everybody the same,” she said. “We have to remember about all the other people that are out there too.”
In her retirement, Howell plans to not make too many plans.
“I’ve gone to work for a lot of years. I’m ready to not have a plan every day,” Howell said. “I want to spend time with my kids and my husband and my grandkids.”