Utah gubernatorial candidate Chris Peterson announced Cache Valley community activist Karina Brown as his running mate for lieutenant governor in a press release on Monday morning.
Just two years after her run for Utah State House of Representatives, Brown is back in the political arena, but this time she carries several additional titles.
Most recently, Brown was sworn in as a planning commissioner for the City of Nibley following her efforts on the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and as co-chair of the Cache Chamber Legislative Affairs Committee.
“The Peterson and Brown ticket for governor and lieutenant governor is a powerful combination because of our advocacy work,” stated Brown in the press release. “His work in consumer protection and my success in helping to expand health care coverage will resonate with Utahns across the state.”
Brown is president of the Cache County Friends of the Children's Justice Center Board and was a founding sponsor of the Medicaid Expansion ballot initiative adopted by Utah voters in 2018.
“I look forward to listening to the concerns of Utahns as I work hard to earn their vote,” Brown said. “Now, more than ever, people are feeling anxious and we must reach out to them during this challenging time and let them know their voices are being heard.”
Brown has spent a significant amount of the past year working as co-chair of Cache Celebration of Women's Suffrage 2020, an organization working to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment banning sex-based denial of the right to vote.
Working to share stories and give people a voice has been one of her main roles as she has coordinated events across Cache Valley to highlight women’s suffrage and engage with students and adults alike in the civic process.
“With the division in our politics, celebrating the democratic process and our freedom to make a difference is more important than ever,” stated Brown in the release.
In that spirit of celebrating the democratic process and the freedom to make a difference, Brown also helped co-found Cache Valley United for Change last year. The organization is dedicated to promoting civic engagement and has prompted community discussion about the 2nd Amendment, how to communicate with elected officials and several other topics.
“Karina is a natural leader and tireless community organizer,” Peterson stated in the press release. “Her public service to people in need, her leadership on recent successful ballot measures, and her experience in rural small business development make her the right choice for our state.”
Peterson, a University of Utah professor, is the front-runner in the crowded Democratic field of candidates seeking to replace outgoing GOP Gov. Gary Herbert. Peterson’s rivals for the Democratic nomination are Archie A. Williams III, Neil Hansen, Nikki Ray Pino, Ryan Jackson and Zackary Adam Moses.
In a recent poll, the Peterson-Brown campaign seems to be faring well but the immediate challenge is balloting in the Democratic state convention on April 25.
As in past years, any candidate who secures 60 percent of the delegates’ ballots will secure the state Democratic Party’s nomination for the general election in November. If no candidate achieves 60 percent of the ballots, the top two candidates will face off in the state Democratic primary on June 30.