Earlier this month, Logan City Light and Power staff alerted the Logan Municipal Council about potential power shortages this summer. Director Mark Montgomery indicated interest in Logan city joining a 15-year contract with the Enchant Project — which utilizes carbon capture and storage.
Though Montgomery and resource director Yuqi Zhao believe that joining this project will help prevent future power shortages, at Tuesday’s council meeting Logan residents — including multiple professors from Utah State University’s Natural Resources department — expressed their worries of potential problems with joining this 15-year contract.
USU professor and vice-chair of the Renewable Energy and Sustainability Advisory Board Patrick Belmont said investing in 15 more years of coal power is a “risky gamble,” as most coal plants that have adopted this technology have closed.
“What are we going to do as a city,” Belmont asked the council members, “when Enchant all of the sudden is no longer viable?”
He also noted, while the project claims to be environmentally lean, there is nothing clean about it. When carbon is transported, there are many opportunities for the liquefied carbon dioxide to leak.
Additionally, he said, with carbon capture plans are made to inject it into depleted oil fields and to pull out more oil from the ground and burn it.
Belmont said there are many reasons to believe this plan is not going to be financially viable for the price quoted.
“Their ability to produce power for the price that they’ve reported is dependent on a high and stable price of oil,” Belmont said. “If we’ve seen anything in the last couple of years, it’s that the price of oil is extremely volatile.”
He also expressed concern for future generations, and the kids who currently live in Logan.
“We have already done a tremendous amount of damage to our kids futures,” Belmont said. “And every bit of carbon pollution from the air makes that worse.”
He said he’s noticed kids are starting to understand the situation past and current generations have put them in.
“They’re looking to us, as the adults, to turn the corner and to at least start putting them on the right track,” Belmont said.
He said it is tempting to believe we have made progress when you look around and see solar panels and wind farms, but we have not.
“Emissions keep going up every year,” Belmont said. “We’re accelerating in the wrong direction still.”
Associate professor of environmental science at USU Paul Rodgers spoke about budgets in context of the Enchant Project. He mentioned that budgets are not just “two-dimensional fact sheets.”
He said he feels the city is failing and is deficit spending in the budget that is the health and safety of Logan’s future.
“We are spending into our children’s future,” Rodgers said. “It’s irresponsible.”
The budget for buying coal power and the budget for the safety and health of the community intersect, he said, arguing future generations will have to spend a lot of money to mitigate the decisions the city makes now.
“If we don’t take the word of experts,” Rodgers said, “We’re just sort of flailing in the dark with this budget and spending wildly.”
The technology that comes with Enchant costs more in carbon and in finances than it is worth, said Rodgers.
He also expressed concerns with the city making a quick decision that would land them with 15 more years of carbon power.
“Let’s slow down here, folks,” Rodgers said. “Let’s get some professionals involved, and let us not invest in that kind of a future for our children.”
John Shivik, an author and wildlife researcher, expressed his fear of the quality of life in Logan decreasing with this new plan, mentioning Logan’s current supply-and-demand problem.
He said he is willing to pay more for cleaner energy, adding that everyone is going to have to accept energy isn’t cheap.
“Logan pays lower utility rates than other cities around us,” Shivik said.
Above all, Shivik said he hoped the council takes the time to make a decision about joining this contract. He also reiterated the idea they should seek guidance from professionals, to avoid ending up in a “manufactured crisis.”