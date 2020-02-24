Local lawmakers expressed dedication to local agriculture during a discussion about livestock predators at the most recent weekly Cache Valley legislative meeting.
Following a question about the need for H.B. 228, which is about livestock predator removal amendments, Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, shared what the bill is and what it is not.
While there has been more dispute over H.B. 125, another bill concerning a growing predator population and its effects on wildlife, H.B. 228, takes an existing rule under the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and codifies it as state law.
Snider said if livestock are preyed on, there is a window of time to work with the state permit office to fix that issue. The bill also states that if there is more than one animal preying, one or more animals can be taken out to resolve the issue.
“This is a real thing for me,” Snider said. “Within 5 miles of my house in Paradise, they have taken 15 (mountain) lions in the last six months for depredation. In my district this is a real thing.”
The bill outlines the impact of the predators on a financial level on the producers’ operations and explains the terms by which they can petition for relief. The existing rule states that an individual has 72 hours to harvest an animal that is causing financial damage to the operations, which H.B. 228 pushes to 96 hours.
“As a person who makes a living off of raising livestock, it is important that we have the tools that we need to protect our herds,” said Rep. Joel Ferry, R-Brigham City, as he spoke on the House floor in support of this bill over a week ago. “I run cattle. It is my main source of income. They’re out on the range. This is a predator bill that helps us manage animals that are preying on our livestock.”
Some of the concerns about the bill have to do with a lack of methods to enforce how many predators are taken out by ranchers and whether or not it should be allowed to happen on public land. Snider said the low deer population this year is part of the reason people are concerned about predator control bills.
“I don’t think there is any harm in codifying rules so that if we need to make a change going forward that we have something to build off of,” Snider said. “We have a place and statute in order to address questions or concerns, forward or backward.”
The bill passed out of the House on Valentine’s Day 61-7 and breezed through a Senate committee on Monday. It is expected in the Senate in the next week or two.
“We had some state people and federal people recently say that this legislature has put more emphasis on rural issues than any legislature previously, and I am proud of that,” said Rep. Val Potter, R-North Logan. “We are standing up for rural.”
Information about the Livestock Predators Removal Amendments can be found at le.utah.gov.
Cache Valley legislators will be hosting town hall meetings every Saturday morning during the 2020 Legislative General Session. The meetings will go from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Historic Cache County Courthouse, 199 N. Main St., Logan.