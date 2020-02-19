Directly following the Logan Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday evening, the council members, who are also members of the Logan Redevelopment Agency, were presented with plans for revitalizing downtown Logan and specifically the Emporium block.
After the Historic Preservation Committee voted to deny the demolition of the Emporium and neighboring buildings in December, Logan Mayor Holly Daines went back to the drawing board in order to adjust her plan to build an ice skating rink/community plaza with retail space and apartments.
The adjusted plan includes details of the building to match the facades from the buildings that would be demolished as well as added signage that would be consistent with the recently built Center Street sign.
“We own the Emporium and we need to solve the problem,” Daines said as she presented the city's revised plan. “We did our homework.”
Based on the argument that the Emporium holds historical value and should be preserved, local business owners presented alternative plans.
Great Harvest owner James Clawson stood with several other business owners including George Daines, the mayor’s brother-in-law, and shared a different vision of downtown.
The plan Clawson presented showed a community plaza being placed on Center Street to help with revitalization but would avoid obstructing a parking agreement that had been made between the city and block business owners decades ago.
The agreement stated that the property was “principally purchased by block owners and transferred to Logan City with the assurance of Logan City’s reaffirmed commitment to provide public parking in perpetuity for the benefit of the city block owners and general public.”
The mayor said that with the addition of a parking garage as part of the project, there would be a net increase of 10 public parking stalls.
After sharing plans for that block from the '90s and onward, downtown business owner Gene Needham III shared 10 different ideas that he has for downtown revitalization in general.
The sixth project that he presented outlined what he envisions for the Emporium lot, which would necessitate a renovation followed by filling the building with businesses and possible housing options.
“The more downtown retail stores that are owned by the businesses that occupy them, the more vital downtown will be,” Needham said.
Needham said he is willing to trade a potential library location for the Emporium building in order to keep businesses in that spot.
Each of Needham’s proposed projects have different price estimates, ranging from $400,000 to $12 million. They would be privately contracted with some of the projects being in coordination with the city.
The mayor’s block project was drafted by Cowboy Partners, a developer focused on mixed-use, mixed-income projects for growing communities. About 15 of their projects have been public/private partnerships.
“Because of their experience, this project is economically and logistically viable,” Daines said. "Yes, Cowboy Partners will make money on this project but Logan City will benefit as well. It is something we could not do on our own and no one would take the Emporium on without an incentive from the city.”
Daines said currently the Emporium costs the city $4,000 monthly to sit empty, and the estimated cost to remodel the building is around $5 million excluding the cost of new furnishings.
“That doesn’t make sense to me,” Daines said. “Is this a perfect plan? No, but nothing is ever perfect.”
Both the city’s plan and the plan from Clawson and other local business owners come out to around $10 million, but Clawson said the alternative project will garner financial support from other local businesses who would also benefit from keeping and remodeling the Emporium.
“We will provide the developer with an incentive of $1.5 to $1.95 million from general RDA fund reserve, and another $2.5 million from restricted RDA housing funds, which if we don’t use revert to the state,” Daines said. “This is a perfect project to use those funds and a key component to the financing.”
Daines also said the plan would provide an estimated new tax revenue of $150,000 annually.
Many of the council members held their questions in order to have time to look at the alternative plans and will offer input at the next council meeting in March.
Steve Hicken and his brother, Lynn, own a building north of the Emporium which is now rented to an antiques vendor. While they aren’t directly affected by the construction, Lynn said whatever happens with the building can determine the success of the business that occupies their property in the long run.
“This is the closest we have been to a decision in 25 years,” Steve said after the presentations. “We need to think about where the city is going and less about where we have been in order to survive through next decade. We are a diamond in the rough if we can all just get over this hump and think about the future.”
The public is invited to comment on the presented plans for the Emporium Block during the Logan Municipal Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 3.
More information about the plans presented on Tuesday evening can be found at loganutah.org