With the Utah General Legislative Session in full swing, an upcoming primary election and a recently concluded impeachment hearing in the U.S. Senate, a local nonpartisan citizen’s group is hosting a panel on Wednesday evening with local elected officials to prompt better communication with the public.
“I think this is important because people are sometimes reluctant to get involved with their representatives,” said Susan Jelus, founding member of Cache Valley United for Change. “We don't have training or experience in dealing with controversy.”
The panel will include Holly Daines, Logan's mayor; John Greene, a local activist; Dr. Ed Redd, a former state representative; and Gina Worthen, the vice chair of the Cache County Council.
Jelus said panel members will discuss their failures and successes when it comes to communicating with the public or as the public communicating to lawmakers.
“When you think of the number of bills legislators need to deal with and the number of angles they need to consider, it makes sense that they would like to hear from people,” Jelus said. “Local government is more important now than ever before. We can effect the most change right here where we are.”
The panel will discuss prepared questions along with audience input at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Jim Bridger Room at the Logan Library, located at 255 N. Main St., Logan.