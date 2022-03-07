The Utah House of Representatives and Senate, after several changes, approved House Bill 440 on Thursday which gives loan repayment assistance to homeless shelters as well as funding to municipalities to help with the homelessness crisis.
The bill will give $5,800,000 for loan repayment assistance and another $5 million to municipalities. The funding is to be used for public security and services that impact eligible shelters in the community.
According to state code, a homeless shelter is a place that provides temporary shelter to homeless individuals and, for a county like Cache, must be able to hold 60 individuals. CAPSA, a nonprofit organization that specializes in helping abuse victims, runs a shelter for victims and therefore qualifies Cache County for funding, according to Cache County Executive David Zook. The funding in Cache County can then be used to assist the homeless in the area.
“Funding to support homeless services will help us to serve some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Zook, who also serves as the chairman of the Bear River Homeless Council which focuses on helping homeless and at-risk populations in Northern Utah.
A recent homeless count identified 277 homeless people throughout Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties. 197 of those people were in Cache County.
Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, along with the help of Zook, worked to advocate for funding in Cache County, which does not have a homeless shelter of its own. Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, was working on a similar bill of his own, and offered to sponsor HB440.
“I appreciate the leadership of Rep. Steve Eliason in sponsoring this important bill and all of the background and preparation that was put into it by Rep. Dan Johnson,” Zook said.
The bill will additionally provide support for overflow shelter capacity in cities serving at least 200 residents during the months of Oct. 1 to April 30, which are often the coldest months of the year.
With its passing in both the house and the senate, the bill is headed to Gov. Spencer Cox for a signature.