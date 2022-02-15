As election day approaches, political parties in the state of Utah are preparing to choose delegates and rally candidates. And, albeit a few weeks away, local parties are encouraging people to get involved in the upcoming caucus day slated for March 8.
“We’re excited about that and excited to even get to hold caucuses,” said Chris Booth, the chair of Cache GOP. “We were not able to do that two years ago because of the pandemic, so that’s an exciting thing.”
During caucuses, individuals in their specific precincts come together to elect representatives, precinct officers, and delegates for future county and state nominating conventions. It also gives residents the chance to meet the candidates.
“It’s always encouraged that even after caucus night people … reach out to their elected precinct officers, delegates, representatives, to give their opinion about which candidate they like and why,” Booth said.
The GOP Cache County Nominating Convention is on March 26 and the GOP State Nominating Convention is on April 23.
The Cache County Democrats will have their convention on April 2 via Zoom.
“We are pursuing a fundraising event, but with the prevalence of COVID, we are still working on exact details,” said Meridian Wappett, the current chair of Cache Democrats.
Primaries will take place on June 28, with the general election to follow on Nov. 8.
The positions up for re-election this year for Cache County residents to vote on are as follows:
— U.S. Senate, currently held by Mike Lee.
— U.S. House of Representatives 1st District, currently held by Blake Moore.
— State Senate District 17, currently held by Scott Sandall.
— State House of Representatives District 1, currently held by Joel Ferry.
— State House of Representatives District 3, currently held by Mike Petersen.
— State House of Representatives District 4, currently held by Dan Johnson.
— State House of Representatives District 5, currently held by Casey Snider.
— Utah State School Board District 1, currently held by Jennie Earl.
— Cache County Executive, currently held by David Zook.
— Cache County Clerk/Auditor, currently held by Jess Bradfield.
— Cache County Attorney, currently held by John Luthy.
— Cache County Sheriff, currently held by Chad Jensen.
— Cache County Council Logan Seat 3, currently held by Paul Borup.
— Cache County Council Northeast District, currently held by Gina Worthen.
— Cache County Council Southeast District, currently held by Gordon Zilles.
— Logan City School Board, District 1 and 5, currently held by Kristie Cooley and Larry Williams, respectively.
— Cache County School Board, District 2, 4, 5 and 7, currently held by Roger Pulsipher, Randall Bagley, Chris Corcoran and Teri Rhodes, respectively.
— Cache Water District Logan Seat 3, currently held by Herm Olsen.
— Cache Water District Northeast District, currently held by Bret Randell.
— Cache Water District Southeast District, currently held by Shaun Dustin.
— Cache Water District At-Large, currently held by Jon Hardman.
— Cache Water District At-Large, currently held by Kirt Lindley.
More information about upcoming elections, including registering to vote, can be found at https://www.cachecounty.org/elections/.